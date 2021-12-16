NCT's "Beautiful" Lyrics In English Are All About Self-Love
UNIVERSE has taken over my playlist.
A year after dropping their two-part RESONANCE album in October and November 2020, NCT is officially back with their third full-length record, UNIVERSE. The group released their latest project on Tuesday, Dec. 14, along with their mesmerizing new single “Beautiful” and its accompanying music video. If you’re wondering what the meaning behind the track is, check out the English translation here.
NCT sings the words everyone wants to hear on “Beautiful.” Throughout the song, the group tells listeners to stop comparing themselves to others because they’re beautiful just the way they are. Johnny begins the track with a message in English: “You're the most important person in your life, so be yourself, be beautiful.” His words set the theme for the rest of the single, which is all about learning to love and accept yourself.
In the first verse, the group says we sometimes doubt ourselves because we try to “resemble someone else’s life,” and when we do that, we feel like we “keep getting smaller, like clothes that don’t fit.”
However, during the chorus, NCT reassures us that we are enough just the way we are. “Those stars that shine when the night falls/ That sun that only leaves behind the sunset glow/ They all have their unique colors,” the group sings. “Why is it that, when everything in the world takes its right place, it shines more beautifully?”
To go along with their message of self-love, NCT dropped a music video for “Beautiful” that shows the members playing characters who are all on different paths. When they feel like they’re alone, the guys remind each other that they’ll always be there to support one another.
“Beautiful” has such a special meaning behind it and you can read the full English lyrics via Genius.
Intro
You're the most important person in your life
So be yourself, be beautiful
Verse 1
You, who spent an exhausting day
To resemble someone else's life
If you're unhappy when you fall asleep
Even though you chase the dreams others dream for
You keep getting smaller, like clothes that don't fit
Don't give up, telling yourself that it's your fault, that this is it
Chorus
Those stars that shine when the night falls
That sun that only leaves behind the sunset glow
Thеy all have their unique colors
Bеautiful, beautiful, yeah
Why is it that, when everything in the world takes its right place
It shines more beautifully?
You are enough just the way you are
Beautiful, beautiful you are
Verse 2
The despair of not having your own things
Made you envy somebody else
The things you own, others will never have, yeah
Come raise your head, look around
There are people who only look at you
A person receives a one-and-only love
And that person is you
Chorus
Those stars that shine when the night falls
That sun that only leaves behind the sunset glow
They all have their unique colors
Beautiful, beautiful, yeah
Why is it that, when everything in the world takes its right place
It shines more beautifully?
You are enough just the way you are
Beautiful, beautiful you are
Bridge
Listen to the sound of your heart shouting
There must have been moments where your heart pounded
Are you wandering, looking for happiness?
Listen to the sound of your heart more carefully
Start your own journey
Your own story of finding happiness*
Don't forget to love even the smallest things
Verse 3
Beautiful life, beautiful heart
From the bright side of life, look at yourself with no shame
Even among the dimming of everyone's own light
Those rising targets
I hope you'll shine more and more brightly in your own color
This time you can face the rain
Next time you can beat the pain
No more tears will come again
Smiling, laughing to the end (Yeah)
Put your bags down
Hand me all your heavy thoughts
Stay still, time in a bottle
You can only see it when you look at yourself
Chorus
Those stars that shine when the night falls
That sun that only leaves behind the sunset glow
They all have their unique colors
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful
Why is it that, when everything in the world takes its right place
It shines more beautifully?
You are enough just the way you are
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful you are
Start anew and don't be afraid
Everything will be okay, so don't worry
That moment in which you believe in yourself, that moment will be
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful
You are that person that's one-of-a-kind on earth
I'm waiting for the moment in which you'll light up the world
You are enough just the way you are
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful you are
NCT’s UNIVERSE album is now available on all streaming services.