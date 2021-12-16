NCT's "Beautiful" Lyrics In English Are All About Self-Love

A year after dropping their two-part RESONANCE album in October and November 2020, NCT is officially back with their third full-length record, UNIVERSE. The group released their latest project on Tuesday, Dec. 14, along with their mesmerizing new single “Beautiful” and its accompanying music video. If you’re wondering what the meaning behind the track is, check out the English translation here.

NCT sings the words everyone wants to hear on “Beautiful.” Throughout the song, the group tells listeners to stop comparing themselves to others because they’re beautiful just the way they are. Johnny begins the track with a message in English: “You're the most important person in your life, so be yourself, be beautiful.” His words set the theme for the rest of the single, which is all about learning to love and accept yourself.

In the first verse, the group says we sometimes doubt ourselves because we try to “resemble someone else’s life,” and when we do that, we feel like we “keep getting smaller, like clothes that don’t fit.”

However, during the chorus, NCT reassures us that we are enough just the way we are. “Those stars that shine when the night falls/ That sun that only leaves behind the sunset glow/ They all have their unique colors,” the group sings. “Why is it that, when everything in the world takes its right place, it shines more beautifully?”

SM Entertainment

To go along with their message of self-love, NCT dropped a music video for “Beautiful” that shows the members playing characters who are all on different paths. When they feel like they’re alone, the guys remind each other that they’ll always be there to support one another.

“Beautiful” has such a special meaning behind it and you can read the full English lyrics via Genius.

Intro

You're the most important person in your life

So be yourself, be beautiful

Verse 1

You, who spent an exhausting day

To resemble someone else's life

If you're unhappy when you fall asleep

Even though you chase the dreams others dream for

You keep getting smaller, like clothes that don't fit

Don't give up, telling yourself that it's your fault, that this is it

Chorus

Those stars that shine when the night falls

That sun that only leaves behind the sunset glow

Thеy all have their unique colors

Bеautiful, beautiful, yeah

Why is it that, when everything in the world takes its right place

It shines more beautifully?

You are enough just the way you are

Beautiful, beautiful you are

Verse 2

The despair of not having your own things

Made you envy somebody else

The things you own, others will never have, yeah

Come raise your head, look around

There are people who only look at you

A person receives a one-and-only love

And that person is you

Chorus

Those stars that shine when the night falls

That sun that only leaves behind the sunset glow

They all have their unique colors

Beautiful, beautiful, yeah

Why is it that, when everything in the world takes its right place

It shines more beautifully?

You are enough just the way you are

Beautiful, beautiful you are

Bridge

Listen to the sound of your heart shouting

There must have been moments where your heart pounded

Are you wandering, looking for happiness?

Listen to the sound of your heart more carefully

Start your own journey

Your own story of finding happiness*

Don't forget to love even the smallest things

Verse 3

Beautiful life, beautiful heart

From the bright side of life, look at yourself with no shame

Even among the dimming of everyone's own light

Those rising targets

I hope you'll shine more and more brightly in your own color

This time you can face the rain

Next time you can beat the pain

No more tears will come again

Smiling, laughing to the end (Yeah)

Put your bags down

Hand me all your heavy thoughts

Stay still, time in a bottle

You can only see it when you look at yourself

Chorus

Those stars that shine when the night falls

That sun that only leaves behind the sunset glow

They all have their unique colors

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful

Why is it that, when everything in the world takes its right place

It shines more beautifully?

You are enough just the way you are

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful you are

Start anew and don't be afraid

Everything will be okay, so don't worry

That moment in which you believe in yourself, that moment will be

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful

You are that person that's one-of-a-kind on earth

I'm waiting for the moment in which you'll light up the world

You are enough just the way you are

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful you are

NCT’s UNIVERSE album is now available on all streaming services.