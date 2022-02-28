NCT Dream is gearing up to release their second full-length album, Glitch Mode, on March 28. The K-pop group, known for singles like “Hot Sauce” and “Hello Future” (as well as albums of the same name), revealed details about their next project in a Feb. 27 tweet.

Glitch Mode will arrive 10 months since their debut record, Hot Sauce, dropped in May of last year. It’ll also be nine months since the group released their repackaged Hot Sauce album, Hello Future, in June. The upcoming release is good timing as the group is experiencing a hot streak. According to NME, they recent won Best Album at the 31st Seoul Music Awards on Jan. 23.

From its release date and pre-order info, here’s everything you need to know about Glitch Mode before it drops.

When is NCT Dream releasing Glitch Mode?

Glitch Mode will drop on March 28.

How do I pre-order Glitch Mode?

Glitch Mode is available to pre-order now on SM Entertainment’s official global shop $27.50 USD.

What is the tracklist for Glitch Mode?

The official tracklist for Glitch Mode has yet to be revealed.

Are there any teasers for Glitch Mode?

NCT Dream dropped a nine-second teaser for their new album on Twitter that hinted at their upcoming concept.

Can’t wait for March 28? Listen to NCT Dream’s Hot Sauce album before Glitch Mode arrives.