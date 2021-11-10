Nayte's Facial Expressions Are Twitter's Favorite Part Of The Bachelorette

Some wild stuff happens in every episode of The Bachelorette, and sometimes — especially as an audience member watching from home — it just feels like you need someone to express what we’re all thinking. This season, that’s where Nayte Olukoya comes in. The Season 18 Bachelorette contestant has had some *excellent* reactions so far this season, and Twitter can’t get enough of his facial expressions.

So far in Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, the men have stirred up quite a bit of drama. Jamie Skaar did a lot of that stirring himself by telling Michelle that the guys in the house were discussing rumors... that he started himself. Michelle confronted and eliminated him in the Nov. 2 episode, which was great for Michelle as she took charge of her season. It was also really great for fans of Nayte's facial expressions, because Nayte's face had *a lot* to say about the whole Jamie situation. Twitter could not handle the fact that while Michelle made a speech calling Jamie out, Nayte could be seen in the background making all kinds of faces. It's no secret that Nayte did not like how Jamie handled the situation with Michelle since he flat-out told him that. But even if he hadn't spoken his feelings out loud, his facial expressions spoke volumes.

It isn’t just big fights that bring out the big reactions on Nayte’s face. During the Nov. 9 episode, fans also took to Twitter to celebrate the faces Nayte made after he found out he was a part of the week’s group date instead of going on a one-on-one.

Nayte is reminding fans a lot of Justin Glaze from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Justin became known as the unofficial meme king of Bachelor Nation thanks to his very expressive looks. It looks like now Nayte might be following in his footsteps.

No matter what happens between Nayte and Michelle, at least Nayte can be confident knowing his facial expressions are winning this season of The Bachelorette.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.