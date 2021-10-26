Here's The Guy Who Gets Michelle's First 1-On-1 Date On The Bachelorette

There are all kinds of firsts in the Bachelorette’s journey to find love: her first kiss with one of the guys, the first impression rose, the first time someone’s accused of being there “for the wrong reasons.” But one of the biggest firsts is the first one-on-one date. That’s the first time the Bachelorette gets some dedicated time to really get to know one of her suitors. It’s also usually a good sign for the relationship if the Bachelorette chooses to go on a date with someone right away at the very beginning of the season. Michelle Young let fans know that Jamie Skaar was the recipient of her first one-on-one date in Season 18 of The Bachelorette, so it’s clear that Jamie is a pretty special guy.

Jamie is very new to Bachelor Nation; in his ABC bio, he admits that "he's never watched an episode of reality TV in his life." So, suffice it to say, Jamie probably didn't know what to expect from his time on The Bachelorette. But that didn't seem to stand in his way. Before her season of The Bachelorette even began, Michelle confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she went on her first one-on-one date with Jamie and that he left a "memorable impression." Here's everything you need to know about what makes Bachelor Nation's Jamie so memorable.

Jamie Skaar’s Real Job

Jamie is quite accomplished in his field of biotechnology. After graduating from the University of Washington in 2011 and working on a company called Sol Solutions Today, he founded a new company called SanctuAire that creates indoor air optimization solutions. The Instagram for SanctuAire lists lots of information and tips about maintaining a healthy, chemical-free home that’s safe for both people and the environment. He’s doing good for people and the planet!

Jamie Skaar’s Instagram

Jamie posts all kinds of photos and thoughts on his Instagram, from his self-care routine to business advice. He’s also pretty politically active and has posted about his support for Vice President Kamala Harris and his belief that women should have pay equity.

Jamie’s Instagram isn’t all serious, though. He also posts pics and videos from his many travels, along with some very thoughtful captions.

Jamie Skaar Facts

Jamie is 32 years old and based in San Diego, California, although he seems to spend a lot of time traveling and adventuring away from home. In fact, according to his bio, Jamie once showed up at the airport and let the ticketing agent choose his destination; he wound up exploring Uruguay. He also once traveled to Ecuador just to try the chocolate. Jamie is looking for a partner who will join him on all his adventures, so we’ll have to wait and see if Michelle is up for all of it.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.