Watching Naya's Son Sing MJ's "Man In The Mirror" Will Make 'Glee' Fans Emotional

On July 8, 2020, Glee star Naya Rivera died tragically from drowning while on a boat trip with her son Josey Dorsey. Rivera, who was popularized through her iconic role as cheerleader Santana Lopez on the show. Her storyline about realizing she was a lesbian when she fell in love with her best friend, resonated with many queer and Latinx fans. Now, Naya Rivera’s son Josey sang Michael Jackson’s “Man In the Mirror” on Instagram, and the video will have Gleeks feeling so emotional.

It looks like Josey Dorsey got his singing talents from his mama. On Aug. 15, his father and Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, shared the cutest video of him singing along to a karaoke version of Michael Jackson’s ‘80s track “Man In the Mirror.” In the clip, her son yells out the song lyrics appearing on the television screen in front of him and even takes on some of the higher keys with no problems.

Rivera famously performed a stirring rendition of Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” that’s regarded by many Gleeks as one of the top performances on the show, and there’s no doubt this video of her son bringing the songs she loved back to life have Glee fans catching feeling.

Five days after going missing during an afternoon pontoon boating excursion with Josey, Rivera’s body was found in the waters of Lake Piru, 60 miles north of Los Angeles. On July 24, 2020, Ryan posted an emotional tribute to his late ex-wife on Instagram.

"Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can't believe it. The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn't seem like it's been a year at all," Ryan wrote. "Our boy has grown so much. He's such an explorer, so inquisitive. He's sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He's an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling. He's doing ok. He's such a resilient strong kid. He misses you but knows he'll see you again, and the invisible string is something that's helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we'll never understand cut short…too soon… July will probably always be a strange and difficult month in the years that are hopefully plentiful in the future…still hard to see photos, still haven't been able to read or watch anything…as the years go by strength will be on my side as I will share the memories with what is the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey.”

It’s wonderful for fans to be able to watch Josey carry on Rivera’s legacy through a love of music.