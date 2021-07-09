The 'Glee' Cast Paid Tribute To Naya On The 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

Naya Rivera’s Glee family will keep her in their hearts forever. The actor and singer died tragically on July 8, 2020, from drowning while on a boat trip with her son Josey Dorsey. If you’re a gleek, seeing that the Glee cast paid tribute to Naya Rivera on the anniversary of her death will make you so emotional.

Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez on Glee, was seen as an icon to those who watched the long-running Fox musical dramedy. For many of her queer and Latinx fans, she was one of the few Hollywood celebs they identified with. Her character, Santana, was lesbian, while Rivera herself was Afro-Latinx. After she unexpectedly disappeared on a boating trip with her then-4-year-old son in Southern California’s Lake Piru, her body was found by police on July 13. Officers concluded that Rivera accidentally drowned after helping Josey board the boat safely.

Rivera’s passing left both gleeks and her former Glee co-stars heartbroken. Last year, the show’s actors took to social media to eulogize Rivera, and this year, their one-year anniversary tributes prove the late 33-year-old actor is still deeply loved.

Heather Morris, who was not only Rivera’s co-star but her best friend, posted a poignant message on her Instagram. She also got a tattoo dedicated to Rivera.

“It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption,” she said in the carousel post. “You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED [sic] A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl.”

Kevin McHale also took to Instagram to memorialize Naya with a photo of the actor and a simple sentiment: “I miss you. Every single day.”

Jenna Ushkowitz posted a photo of Rivera doing what she loved — performing on stage. “Always a light, always with us,” said Ushkowitz, who played Glee’s Tina. “My heart is with you and your family today. ♥ love you Nougs.”

Amber Riley followed suit with a photo of Rivera and her son, Josey, with the caption, “I miss you and love you 😘.”

Actors Matthew Morrison and Colfer showed some love, too, with heart emoji messages. Lea Michele also paid tribute to her co-star on her July 8 Instagram story with a 🕊 emoji and a photo of Rivera.

Although it’s only been a year without Rivera, it’s clear she’ll always be in her friends’ memories.