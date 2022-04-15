LOL, Nathan From The Ultimatum Has A Fast Food Tattoo

Some people need an extra nudge before they get engaged. That could mean a special, romantic trip, or some more quality time with their significant other’s family. Or for some people, like the cast of Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, that extra nudge means going on a major reality dating show. Nathan Ruggles issued an ultimatum to his partner Lauren Pounds: either say yes to a proposal or break up. That ultimatum is what got them on the show, where they were supposed to try dating other people before making their decisions about each other. But, Nathan didn’t even need the whole premise of the show before making his decision about Lauren.

When it came time to choose new partners for trial relationships, Nathan seemed pretty set on choosing Madlyn Ballatori, even going so far as to literally whisper to her that he was picking her. But, after he saw other people showing interest in Lauren, he seemed to realize where his true feelings. Nathan proposed to Lauren right there. Even though she had been unsure of their engagement before the show, spending a week in the world of The Ultimatum seemed to be enough to make her certain she could yes to Nathan. They left the show engaged and seem to still be going strong. Here’s everything to know about Nathan from The Ultimatum:

Nathan Ruggles’ Real Job

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nathan is the Co-Founder and COO of Derive Development. Derive is a luxury urban real estate development company based in Texas. Before that, he worked in business development at another real estate company called Urbanist and as the director of sales at Indeed.com.

Nathan Ruggles’ Social Media

While Nathan seems very business-minded when it comes to his professional life, he seems to be way more easygoing in his personal life. In fact, he’s so easygoing, he has a tattoo of the Whataburger logo on his leg. I don’t think it gets more laidback than that.

The rest of Nathan’s IG shows his life with Lauren, his travels to places like Costa Rica, and his adventures with his close-knit group of friends. If things continue to go well with Nathan and Lauren’s engagement, then we can expect to see some wedding pics in his IG feed sometime soon.

Season 1 of The Ultimatum is streaming on Netflix now.