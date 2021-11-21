Monsta X's High-Octane New Song "Rush Hour" Puts The Pedal To The Metal

K-pop boy band Monsta X has had an eventful 2021: the group released not one, but three albums and became brand ambassadors for Urban Decay. And the successes just keep rolling. On Nov. 18, the band released the music video to their song “Rush Hour,” which is the lead single from their album No Limit. The release of No Limit features seven new songs and comes just five months after the release of their Korean record One of a Kind. The music video is full of energy and puts the pedal to the metal with its sharp dance moves and edgy lyrics. “The game of a chaotic world. A never ending, cold-blooded battle,” the chorus of the song goes. Although the group sings the song in Korean, check out the message of “Rush Hour” by reading the translated English lyrics.

Monsta X consists of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. Although Shownu is the leader of the group, both No Limit and the “Rush Hour” music video do not feature an appearance from Shownu since he had to enlist in mandatory military service in July 2021. Despite this, band members Joohoney, I.M, and Kihyun all stepped up as lyricists for the title track and Joohoney even co-produced the music video.

Even with three albums released this year, Monsta X is set to release their second English-language album, The Dreaming, on Dec. 10, making that their fourth album of 2021. The Dreaming will feature the previously released song “One Day” and nine new tunes. And it doesn’t stop there, The Dreaming will be accompanied by a film titled Monsta X: The Dreaming, which will consist of exclusive interviews, footage in both English and Korean, and serve as a documentary highlighting Monsta X’s six-year journey as a band.

Watch Monsta X’s new music video to “Rush Hour” below.

Check out the “Rush Hour” lyrics in English, via Genius.

[Intro: I.M]

Eat this

Rush hour, high tower that's thick like a forest

Competition or fight, we're riders who run to the end

[Verse 1: Joohoney]

Joohoney, one hundred

Hitting the gear on the heavy traffic of the city

Only looking forward, no back, back

Competition is always thrilling

There is no doubt, no cap, cap

This is my reality (Uh)

Nothing's impossible, ability (Uh)

What's hidden backstage is duality (Uh)

Everything is just like a decoration, quality, huh

[Pre-Chorus: Kihyun, Hyungwon, Minhyuk, I.M]

Push it to the limit

Hit it like you are going to break it, yeah

Rush it to the finish

Hit it until the end, yeah (Let's go)

Push with double the power

Towards you, pedal to the mеtal

The game of a chaotic world

A nevеr ending, cold-blooded battle

Don't stop what you're feeling

Turn the engine on, bang, bang

[Chorus: Khyun, All, Hyungwon, Joohoney, *Minhyuk*]

Follow me, the speed limit

Getting heated up, the pace (Yeah, yeah)

Gotta run to the top (Rush hour, hour)

Run to the top (Rush hour, hour)

Now, baby, go

Dash upward, dash upward, dash upward (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

*Dash upward, dash upward

Baby, we're just getting started now*

[Refrain: Joohoney, Minhyuk, All]

Hitting the gear on the heavy traffic of the city

Only looking forward, no back, back

Competition is always thrilling

There is no doubt, no cap, cap

Get down, hoo

Get down, hoo-hoo

Get down, hoo

Come on

[Verse 2: I.M]

No cap, this is our new area

The boomerang that flies back just before it gets out of our mind

We fly high

Our competitor looks like a dwarf, unnecessary fighting

Hate to spend time when you're frontin'

They hesitate when I'm comin'

Worthless to even give a glance, your gimmick

The rich are the greedy, it's just us, huh

[Pre-Chorus: Kihyun, Hyungwon, Minhyuk]

I ain't got no limit

Hit it like you are crazy, yeah

Now it's time to kill it

Hit that thing as hard as you can, yeah (Let's go)

Push with double the power

Toward you, pedal to the metal

Inside this chaotic chaos say

[Chorus: Khyun, All, Hyungwon, Joohoney, *Minhyuk*]

Follow me, the speed limit

Getting heated up, the pace (Yeah, yeah)

Gotta run to the top (Rush hour, hour)

Run to the top (Rush hour, hour)

Now, baby, go

Dash upward, dash upward, dash upward (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

*Dash upward, dash upward

Baby, we're just getting started now*

[Bridge: Joohoney, I.M]

The already heated red zone

An already overloaded red ocean

The jungle-like city (Hoo)

A speedy entrance to the speed zone

Over the limit, heighten the speed

Others are invisible, bypass (Bypass)

What's good to the world

This place is too crowded

Heading toward a larger space, movin'

Eat this sh*t

[Chorus: Minhyuk, All, Kihyun, *Joohoney*, *Minhyuk*]

It has begun, no limit

Everything has been destroyed (Yeah, yeah)

We run to the top (Rush hour, hour)

We shoot it out with anyone (Rush hour, hour)

Now, baby, go

Dash upward, dash upward, dash upward (*Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah*)

Dash upward, dash upward

Baby, we're just getting started now

[Refrain: Joohoney, I.M, All]

Hitting the gear on the heavy traffic of the city

Only looking forward, no back, back

Competition is always thrilling

There is no doubt, no cap, cap

Get down, hoo

Get down, hoo-hoo

Get down, hoo

Rush hour

You can listen to Monsta X’s No Limit below.