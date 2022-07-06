The Duffers Clapped Back At Millie For Wanting More Stranger Things Deaths

Before the premiere of Stranger Things 4, The Duffers warned audiences the new season would be darker and more horror-centric. This claim was that the kids are growing up, and their problems are getting bigger. Viewers seem to agree that Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 kept that promise. But Volume 2 pulled punches, and for at least one cast member, that was because the Duffers were too soft. Millie Bobby Brown recently said Stranger Things needed to off more characters; however, the Duffers disagree.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things 4 follow. Going into the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4, there were many theories regarding who wouldn’t make it to Season 5. Some of those theories were correct. Dr. Brenner didn’t make it out of Episode 8, and Eddie was eaten alive by bats in the finale.

But though there were Hawkins residents who supposedly disappeared or were taken out by the opening of the Upside Down, none of them were characters fans knew. Moreover, no one from the central core cast was injured except Max. Max’s passing was the impetus for the Upside Down to open. But the Duffers couldn’t even bring themselves to make that stick, putting her in a coma instead.

Considering the flack the Duffers got over Barb and their regret over having to slaughter Chrissy, it seems like they’re just a bit too tender-hearted to do away with their darlings. And Millie Bobby Brown, for one, agrees with that assessment. In a recent video interview with The Wrap, Brown called the Duffers “Sensitive Sallies.” Their unwillingness to pare down has left the cast “too big.” “Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture,” she teased, “there were like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.’”

However, the Duffers will not be pressured by Brown’s need to make the cast a manageable size or up the stakes by slaughtering fan favorites for shock value. During their appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt Duffer insisted, “We aren’t Game of Thrones.”

Not that the Duffers and the other writers haven’t considered the possibility of a few well-placed cuts. “Believe us, we’ve explored all options in the writing room,” Matt Duffer continued. However, taking out one of the main leads doesn’t work for the show they’re trying to create. “This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros.”

That will probably calm the audiences worried about the fates of someone in the Steve-Nancy-Jonathan love triangle or someone burying Vickie or Robin come Season 5. Whatever does happen, Hawkins will be rescued. And hopefully, everyone, including Max, will make it out alive.

All episodes of Stranger Things 1 through 4 are streaming on Netflix. Season 5 is expected out in 2024.