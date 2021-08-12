Mila & Ashton Posted The Most Hilarious IG About Their Bathing Controversy

By now, you’ve probably seen the viral tweets about how Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don’t bathe their kids on the daily. Is this a big deal? Probably not, but some seem to be in utter disbelief at the couple’s admission. After their admission made major headlines and was all the talk of Twitter, the couple responded in the best way. Not only did they not seem to mind the controversy, but they leaned into the dramatics with a little humor. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's response to their bathing controversy was so comical.

The bathing uproar began when the pair appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast on July 19. As they told the host, bathing isn’t exactly the top priority at their household. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child so I didn't shower very much anyway," Kunis said. When speaking on bathing their kids, Kutcher said, "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

After getting trolled for the comments, the pair poked fun at the saga with their latest Instagram video. In the clip, Kutcher was seen sitting in the bathroom with Kunis, pretending to be shocked as she bathed their kids.

“You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?” Kutcher questioned. His wife laughed as he continued to feign surprise. “Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What’s going on?”

“This bathing thing is out of hand,” he captioned the video.

Kunis and Kutcher aren’t alone in their loose bathing rules. Just after they spoke out on the matter, Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard said the same. Bell said she doesn’t make a point to bathe her kids until they “stink,” and it’s not just so she can save herself some time.

“This is the other thing is California has been in a drought forever,” the actress said. “It’s just, like, responsibility for your environment. We don’t have a ton of water, so when I shower, I’ll grab the girls and push them in there with me so we all use the same shower water.”

It appears Kunis and Kutcher’s bathing remarks may have been a little too honest for fans, but they had the last laugh.