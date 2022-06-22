OK, OK, I know that technically Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s breakup has already been pretty much confirmed. I mean, Steve Harvey did talk about it openly, after all. (He’s team Lori, obviously.) Still, is it bad that I was kinda hoping that this was all a big misunderstanding? I know that Lori deleted all of her IGs with MBJ on June 5, but he kept his up! Plus, they never issued a public statement about their breakup. So maybe Lori was just embracing a ~hot girl summer~ Insta aesthetic? Unfortunately, on June 21, Jordan deleted all pics of Lori from his Instagram, further confirming the breakup. And yes, I’m gonna need a minute to recover.

MBJ’s Instagram was already pretty sparse, making his Insta-scrubbing even more noticeable. Now that he’s deleted the Lori pics, he only has 24 posts total. Although I hate to see the photos go (I mean, really, was there ever a more attractive couple?), getting rid of them does kinda make sense — at least, according to reports of their split. After over a year together, the duo was reportedly “completely heartbroken” over their breakup. “They still love each other,” a source told People on June 4. (TBH, I wouldn’t want to be reminded of that level of heartbreak every time I opened IG, either.)

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

According to reports, it wasn’t that Michael and Lori fell out of love with each other; they were just ready for different things. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Lori and Michael broke up recently. They were at different stages in their lives.” Based on these sources, it sounds like Michael was ready for a more serious commitment, and Lori just wasn’t there yet. “[Lori] wasn’t ready to commit. She is very focused on her career,” the insider told People. (The model is 10 years younger than Michael, BTW.)

I guess it just wasn’t meant to be. And although I’m going to be holding a small funeral for the gorgeous MBJ-Lori pics lost, I totally support doing whatever you need to move on post-breakup — even if that means scrubbing your Instagram for all signs of your ex.