Here's everything you *didn't* see at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

As someone who’s attended her fair share of runway shows and fashion weeks, I found it almost criminal that I had never experienced the annual Miami Swim Week. So for Summer 2026, I finally corrected that oversight and attended the must-see event of the season: the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show.

Every year, the iconic publication brings together its most legendary cover stars and friends for an unforgettable celebration — and this year was its biggest yet. This highly anticipated spectacle marks a historic milestone as the first SI Swim presentation to head to television, streaming on Hulu and Disney+ starting June 9. The production also serves as a major moment for Season 2 of Love Thy Nader after all four Nader sisters opened the catwalk together, leading a dream lineup pulled straight out of your reality TV queue and TikTok FYPs. Alix Earle! Maura Higgins! Ilona Maher!

So I spent a whirlwind 24 hours in South Beach to catch up with Brooks Nader ahead of the runway and experience my first — and, so far, only — Swim Week event. Can confirm: It was even more fun and chaotic (complimentary) than it looked online. Here’s the full lowdown:

10 a.m.: Land in Miami

I hopped on a 7 a.m. flight from Newark and touched down in Miami less than three hours later. From there, I made a beeline for Loews Miami Beach Hotel, a gorgeous beachfront gem right on the shores of South Beach, about 23 minutes away.

My first order of business? Ordering a plate of chicken wings for brunch and taking a quick nap to recharge. Like my own internal battery, I made sure all my essential gadgets stayed fully juiced up, including my Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra phone and mics.

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2:45 p.m.: Head to my interview

Next, I took a quick five-minute car ride over to the W South Beach Hotel, where I was scheduled to interview Brooks Nader ahead of the event. The location was a Swim Week haven. Apart from serving as the venue for the Sports Illustrated showcase, it was also conveniently located across the tent where the rest of Miami Swim Week’s schedule was happening. It reminded me of the classic Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week days, where designers held all their shows in tents pitched together at Bryant Park. These days, NYFW events are spread across entirely different boroughs, which makes logistics tough. Miami, by comparison, felt refreshingly centralized.

Along with other journalists, who also had interviews lined up with Brooks, I signed in and waited in the media holding area. Security was understandably very tight, so while we didn’t get access backstage, we still got a peek behind the curtain. The most notable detail? The food station included an interesting mix of options, including mini sandwiches and a bowl of Twix bars.

3:47 p.m.: Get *the* best compliments From Brooks

After my chat with Brooks — who waxed poetic about her love for Maura Higgins, her last texts to her sisters, and manifesting Baywatch — she ended the interview by showering me with compliments.

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She said, and I quote, “You’re so beautiful.” Right after I squealed “Thank you!” in a falsetto that could rival Ariana Grande’s, she hit me with another sweet remark: “So gorg.” (And yes, I absolutely have the audio receipts to prove it!) You better believe this entire interaction is going directly onto my resume, Instagram bio, and future tombstone.

4:30 p.m.: Prep for the show

Riding high on those compliments, I headed back to my hotel to freshen up for the big night. I decided to wear a draped LBD from Heiress featuring the plungiest neckline, paired with chic Marc Fisher heeled thong sandals that I scored on sale from DSW. To dress the look down just a bit and add some personality, I carried a quirky, structured fish bag from Staud.

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6 p.m.: Dinner at a celeb-fave

To properly refuel before the show, I headed out to dinner at South Beach hotspot MILA, a “Mediterrasian” fusion restaurant heavily frequented by celebs. (Case in point: Shay Mitchell walked in while we were there.)

The food was served izakaya-style, making it easy to sample plenty of teeny, delicious bites perfect for sharing. If you ever visit, I highly recommend ordering the hamachi crudo, caviar potato mille-feuille, any of their incredible signature rolls, and the rib-eye. Yum.

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8:30 p.m.: Head to the Sports Illustrated show

I hopped back over to the W South Beach for the actual presentation. After passing through registration, my group and I nearly ran to secure a decent spot. The unique runway was beautifully mounted over a small section of the pool, and guests were already packing in with excited onlookers.

Unlike typical indoor runway shows with assigned seating, this one specific production was standing-room only, which made it feel like an exclusive concert. With everyone packed in tight, my 5’2” self had to navigate a few tall shoulders to get a clear view of the stage, but the hype in the room made the tight crowd completely worth it. I actually ended up standing beside the Nader parents, Holland and Breaux, who were the epitome of a proud mom and dad. They even asked for help with their camera settings. Too cute!

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Patrick Ta, Brooks’ good friend and makeup artist, was also nearby. When he found out one of my friends was wearing his products, he whipped out his phone, turned on the flash, and inspected her makeup. Then he gave tips on how to properly layer blush. NBD, just a casual beauty masterclass.

9:15 p.m.: The main show and pure star-studded excitement

Finally, the show started — with a bang. All four Nader sisters opened the catwalk together before strutting down individually. Naturally, their parents cheered the loudest from our spot in the crowd, chanting “Nader sisters! Nader sisters!”

Because the show was being captured for its big streaming debut, we got an amazing, exclusive peek at the Hollywood magic that goes into a major television broadcast. A few standout sequences called for a quick second take for the cameras, which just gave the crowd double the entertainment. This was especially true after Dancing With The Stars pros Emma Slater and Val Chmerkovskiy had a slippery encounter on the rain-soaked stage.

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The high-volume venue meant standing close to the action, leading to a couple of accidental, enthusiastic elbows from Mr. Nader as he cheered on his family — but they were a small price to pay for a front-row experience packed with memorable moments.

Beyond the crowd excitement, the runway itself was a continuous stream of viral highlights. Maura Higgins made her gorgeous runway debut with two stunning outfit changes, while Ilona Maher looked like she was having the absolute time of her life, ending her walk by jumping fully clothed straight into the pool. To top it all off, Lizzo completely shocked the crowd with two incredible, surprise live performances.

10:15 p.m.: Head back to the hotel

After the grand finale, I headed straight back to my hotel room to pack for my 8:48 a.m. flight back to New York. Would I do it all over again and spend another wild 24 hours in Miami? In a heartbeat. The SI Swimsuit runway felt less like a traditional fashion show and more like a massive, joyful celebration, and the vibes were totally worth the hustle.