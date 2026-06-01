An Inside Look At Iris Kendall’s Miami Swim Week

Iris Kendall was practically made to be at Miami Swim Week — the Love Island USA Season 7 finalist is a beach girl through-and-through. During her time in the villa, she became known for her perfectly glowy tan, extensive bikini collection, and iconic pout. One year and one season of Beyond The Villa later, Kendall is still a popular tastemaker, so it’s no surprise that the Los Angeles native made her way to Florida for the influencer-favorite summer fashion extravaganza in late May.

Throughout Miami Swim Week, Kendall was front-and-center at South Beach’s best events, parties, and brand appearances. Whether she was hitting the runway at the Little Lighthouse Foundation x Ema Savahl show or stopping by the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beach club party (where she ran into fellow it girls Gia Giudice from Next Gen NYC and Mayci Neeley from Mormon Wives), Kendall made the most of her trip — and she’s got the photos to prove it. Plus, she made a special stop at Little Lighthouse Foundation, a South Florida-based non-profit, to volunteer, with her boyfriend TJ Palma in tow.

Below, Kendall gives a behind-the-scenes look at her glamorous trip to Miami, from glam room shots to morning matcha selfies.

Tuesday, May 26

A Runway Show Fitting & Some Volunteering

Courtesy of Iris Kendall

Had to bring all of my favorite shoes with me for a week in Miami!

Courtesy of Iris Kendall

Straight from the flight to a fitting with the one and only Ema Savahl.

Courtesy of Iris Kendall

Before the chaos of swim week officially kicked off, I spent my night at the Little Lighthouse Foundation’s story hour with the cutest kids. Definitely one of the most meaningful parts of my trip ❤️

Wednesday, May 27

Walking on the Runway

Courtesy of Iris Kendall

Opening night of Miami Swim week, walking in the Little Lighthouse Foundation x Ema Savahl show with the sweetest girl. A true pinch-me moment!

Thursday, May 28

A New Hotel Room with the Perfect Photo Shoot Balcony

Courtesy of Iris Kendall

Checked into the W with Electric Picks. They decorated my room with the cutest goodies!

Courtesy of Iris Kendall

Quick balcony photoshoot before heading off to dinner.

Friday, May 29

The Sports Illustrated Beach Party

Courtesy of Iris Kendall

One thing about swim week is that you’re going to run into everyone! So much fun seeing Gia at the Sports Illustrated beach party.

Courtesy of Iris Kendall

Glam touch ups in between events. Swim Week really is non-stop!

Courtesy of Iris Kendall

All smiles with my girls at the Sports Illustrated welcome party.

Saturday, May 30

A Glam Day Before The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show

Courtesy of Iris Kendall

Had the most relaxing morning at the spa… and no great spa day is complete without a matcha.

Courtesy of Iris Kendall

Saturday night’s glam… my team ate.

Courtesy of Iris Kendall Courtesy of Iris Kendall INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

All smiles before heading to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show! This is one of my favorite looks from all weekend — you can never go wrong with wearing florals in Miami.