10 Times Only Murders Got Hilariously Meta

The concept behind Only Murders In The Building is quite possibly one of the few genius-level comedy ideas of the decade. In Season 1, the show was introduced as a series about the making of a podcast in which the show’s stars are also the podcast stars. Only Murders In The Building Season 2 went even more meta as the podcast also launched Season 2, with quotes from characters that blurred the lines between real and fiction.

Only Murders In The Building Season 1 was filled with meta in-jokes about Hollywood and true crime podcasting. They mostly came from Oliver, who uttered gems like his mid-season proclamation, “Oh my god, the twists and turns of this are unbelievable; it’s like a rainbow crafted by a drunken leprechaun,” and his declaration in the season finale, “What a terrific god-damned finale this is going to be.”

But Season 2 spread the meta quote goodness around a little, allowing Charles to land a few good lines as well. The dialogue also takes advantage of some of the real-life backstories of the actors involved, making the season even more meta. So, here are the best meta quotes from Only Murders In The Building Season 2.

01 “It’s very rare for a true crime podcast to do a sequel. They usually move on to a new case that never hits like the original.” - Episode 1 Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu Charles addresses the elephant in the room of Only Murders doing a second season and fans’ concerns the show wouldn’t be able to pull off the magic twice in the first 10 minutes of Season 2. It worked wonders to ease fears that the new season wouldn’t live up to the first.

02 “Would you ever consider selling me the rights to the podcast so I could turn it into an eight- to 10-episode streaming series?” - Episode 1 Barbara Nitke/Hulu Amy Schumer has her finger on the pulse on what could sell in today’s entertainment landscape. Perhaps she should see if Hulu is interested.

03 “You can tell it’s our second season.” - Episode 2 Barbara Nitke/Hulu When Charles notes they’re finally getting the hang of solving crimes, Oliver points out that of course they are — it’s not their first rodeo.

04 “It’s a very good show to have on in the background when you’re dying.” - Episode 2 Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu Leonora’s five-star review of OMITB is perfect.

05 “What? We missed the lover angle in Season 1!” - Episode 3 Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu Yes, Oliver, we all missed the lover angle in Season 1.

06 “She used the word ‘Manhatty,’ and you just used ‘hot goss.’ It’s like I’m watching Squid Games without subtitles.” -Episode 4 Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu Wrong streaming service, Charles, but I’m glad you know you’re making Gen Z content, even if you don’t understand it — and you get the name of Squid Game wrong.

07 “Finally! Some story progress!” - Episode 5 Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu The OMITB superfan group in the diner acts like a Greek chorus in Season 2, complaining about the show’s slow pace of solving the crime over 10 episodes before critics can do it first.

08 “Bear with me, babe, I’m almost off-book.” - Episode 6 Hulu It’s rare for an actor to have their script on set, but Jane Lynch can pull it off as Sazz.

09 “I love cringe comedy, but this is painful to watch.” - Episode 7 Patrick Harbron/Hulu That’s Detective Williams solving a Season 2 scene that’s going off the rails with one line.

10 “Like I don't f*ckin’ know A Chorus Line.” - Episode 7 Patrick Harbron/Hulu Da'Vine Joy Randolph has been nominated for a Tony, people. Of course her character knows A Chorus Line.

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 continues with new episodes every Tuesday on Hulu. All episodes of Season 1 are also streaming.