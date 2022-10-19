Twitter Threw Major Shade At BIP For Its New Love Island-Esque Twist

It’s been endlessly teased, and now the big Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 twist is here: The women and the men are being split up in different locations. If that sounds familiar to you, you’re not alone. Fans on Twitter are calling out the show for creating a twist that’s pretty similar to a staple of Love Island. The memes throwing shade at BIP’s Love Island-esque twist simply speak for themselves.

In case you’re not part of the fandom: Partway through any given season of Love Island, the cast splits up and one group heads to a new villa called Casa Amor, while the others remain in the original villa. That’s basically what happened during the Oct. 17 episode of BIP. Jesse Palmer told the women to pack their bags as they were sent to a new hotel. Meanwhile, the guys on the beach were joined by a group of five new women: Kate Gallivan, Eliza Isichei, Jessenia Cruz, Sarah Hamrick, and Florence Alexandra. BIP producers are calling this “Split Week,” but fans on Twitter simply see the plot twist as a very thinly veiled Casa Amor imitation. Hey, at least we know there's probably going to be some good drama to come from all this.

The women were pretty sad to be separated from their men, and they looked pretty miserable when they first arrived at their hotel. Meanwhile, the men enjoyed getting to know the the new women, and they introduced Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby to them when they returned from their 1-on-1 date.

But the women weren’t miserable for too long, because they got to meet some new additions to the show as well. At the hotel, a new group of guys joined them: Adam Todd, Alex Bordyukov, Olu Onajide, Rick Leach, and Tyler Norris.

It’s unclear now if the rest of this BIP season will play out just like Love Island, but one thing is clear: the future in Paradise is up in the air.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.