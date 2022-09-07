By the time Fantasy Suite dates usually roll around, the men on The Bachelorette are sure they want to be there. Unfortunately for Bachelorette Gabby Windey, that wasn’t the case with one of her final three guys, Jason Alabaster. Gabby felt good going into their Fantasy Suite date, but Jason had other plans: to tell her that he wouldn’t be ready to commit. The whole thing kind of went down like a trainwreck in slow motion, and fans on Twitter had a lot of feelings about it.

During Jason’s hometown date, he told his mom that he was not ready to get engaged, and he still felt that way at the start of his Fantasy Suite date with Gabby. “At the end of the day I might not have the same path as the rest of the guys, but I'm doing what feels good for me,” Jason said.

He was determined to explain his true feelings to Gabby during their date in Mexico, even though Gabby went into the date feeling like Jason could be the one for her. “We just get each other and accept each other for who we are,” she said.

Fans struggled to watch Gabby and Jason go on the tennis date she planned for him, all the while knowing he was about to break her heart.

Even though Jason felt connected to Gabby during the day portion of their date, he forged ahead with his brutally honest conversation during the dinner portion of their date. Gabby was ready to tell Jason she was falling in love with him, but Jason first told her he wasn’t ready to commit to an engagement by the end of the show because he felt like he and Gabby didn’t actually know each other.

“I think it’s because in this environment it’s constantly in my head what’s real and what's not real and I'm questioning so many things,” Jason said to Gabby. “I don’t think in another seven days I’ll be ready for that. It’s just not something in my heart that feels right.”

Jason explained that he’s more of a realist than a romantic, which made it hard for him to know what was real about their relationship.

“It’s hard because if you feel like you don’t know me, how can you make a promise,” Gabby said to him before walking away in tears.

Gabby and Jason talked more, though, and realized that they both just wanted more time to get to know each other. Jason pointed out that the privacy of the Fantasy Suite could give them the time to dig into their relationship away from the cameras, so they decided to spend the night together.

It seemed like maybe things were going to work out between Jason and Gabby after a private night together. But sadly, that was not the case.

“Waking up, I’m hurt and I'm devastated,” Gabby said in the morning. “Once we got behind closed doors, we were talking in circles and I was like, ‘Maybe it’s just not meant to be.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, definitely,’ and I was like, ‘When were you gonna tell me that?’”

Gabby and Jason had one final breakup convo and Gabby stood up for herself by telling Jason that she felt he led her on. “I’m ready for somebody to love me the way that I love them,” she told him.

Gabby left her final conversation with Jason truly hurt. “I try not to be reckless with other people and he was reckless with me,” she said through tears. Jason blind-sighted Gabby and broke her heart, but her Bachelorette journey isn’t over yet.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette continues Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.