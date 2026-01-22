Meghan Trainor defends her decision to have baby no. 3 via surrogate.

Meghan Trainor opened up about her and her husband’s decision to welcome their third baby via surrogate. During an exclusive interview with People, published Jan. 21, Trainor explained why surrogacy was the best option for “growing [her] family.”

On Jan. 21, Trainor shared an Instagram post, announcing the birth of her third child and first daughter. “Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” she wrote alongside the photos. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, have been married since 2018. They are parents to sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, and Mikey, who was born on Jan. 18.

Following her update, some critics of surrogacy took to X (formerly called Twitter) to discuss Trainor’s decision. Amid the backlash, the singer gave People a deeper look at why surrogacy was the best option for her — even if it wasn’t her and her husband’s first choice.

“It wasn’t our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family," she told the outlet. "We are forever grateful for that option."

"I want people to know that surrogacy is just another beautiful way to build a family. It’s not something to whisper about or judge. It’s rooted in trust, science, love, and teamwork," she continued. "Every family’s journey looks different, and all of them are extremely valid."

According to Trainor, she had “an incredible” experience with her surrogate. “Our surrogate is one of the most selfless, strong and loving people I’ve ever met. We felt so connected throughout the entire journey, and I’ll always be grateful for the care and love she showed our daughter," she explained. "She gave us the greatest gift of our lives. She graciously answered our many check-in texts to make sure she was doing OK.”