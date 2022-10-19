Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s real-life fairytale romance seems to get more magical by the day. Fortunately, these two don’t shy away from gushing over each other in public. During an Oct. 19 Variety interview, Meghan opened up about working with her husband to produce content for Netflix. And I gotta say, Meghan’s quote about her and Harry’s love is one for the storybooks.

When asked about the ideal project for Archewell Productions (the lovebirds’ production company), Meghan reflected on her and Harry’s romance. “So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story,” she explained to the outlet. “I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment.”

And she didn’t stop there. The former Suits actress added, “And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there.”

Meghan also revealed that she and her husband want to “do something fun” for their next entertainment venture. “It doesn’t always have to be so serious,” she told Variety. “Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much. I’ve probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again.” Um, does this mean an ultra-realistic remake of The Prince and Me could be next?

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Ya never know... the rom-com might actually be based on Meghan and Harry’s own relationship. On August 29, she told The Cut, “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.” Though fans might have to wait for that tell-all, an inside look into Meghan and Harry’s lives is coming in docuseries form. Per Page Six, the show is set for a December release on Netflix.

So can December please come, like, now?