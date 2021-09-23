Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently making their rounds in the Big Apple, and the photos from their trip are everything. It was announced on Sept. 21 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to attend the 2021 Global Citizen festival in New York City. They are strong advocates of vaccine equity, which they will be speaking about at the annual event. As they arrived to the city several days early, the footage of their first official appearance began circulating online. The photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the World Trade Center in NYC are so sweet, y’all.

Meghan and Harry were dressed to the nines as they joined New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul for a visit to One World Observatory at the World Trade Center. The couple sported all-black ensembles, and Meghan pulled her hair back into a chic bun. But the couple had fans chattering for reasons other than their fashion-forward outfits. It was Harry’s sweet demeanor towards his wife that really got royal fans talking.

As Harry and his wife stepped out, they couldn’t stop holding hands and stuck close by each other’s side. Fans noted that Harry looked at his wife with adoring eyes, and couldn’t seem to turn away. Three years after their wedding, the couple looked more in love than ever.

You can see photos of Meghan and Harry’s World Trade Center appearance below.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Video footage of their appearance had fans melting, with many noting the sweet way Harry looked at his wife. “The way Harry looks at Meghan,” one fan tweeted. “They’re always holding hands, they are always looking at each other. This is love,” another wrote.

The appearance marked the couple’s first official engagement together since welcoming their daughter, Lilibet Diana, in June. Per People, it’s unclear if Lilibet and their 2-year-old son, Archie, traveled with them. And while fans would have loved to catch a glimpse of either child, Meghan and Harry’s sweet hand-holding moment was enough to hold fans over.