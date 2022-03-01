Meghan Markle Supports Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Nomination

On Monday, Feb. 28, Anita Hill, who is an accomplished lawyer, professor, and women’s rights advocate, published a new op-ed during which she addressed her thoughts on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becoming the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court. “[I] felt grateful to have witnessed another glass ceiling that was shattered in my lifetime,” Hill wrote on URL Media. During her piece, Hill also revealed she spoke to Meghan Markle about Jackson’s historic nomination, and what the Duchess of Sussex had to say was so moving.

Hill’s op-ed comes just days after President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to the Supreme Court on Feb. 25 in order to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the bench. Breyer had previously announced on Jan. 26 he’ll be retiring in June after nearly three decades of service.

“President Biden sought a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law. He also sought a nominee — much like Justice Breyer — who is wise, pragmatic, and has a deep understanding of the Constitution as an enduring charter of liberty,” the White House shared in a statement about Biden’s decision to nominate Jackson. “Judge Jackson is an exceptionally qualified nominee as well as a historic nominee, and the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation.”

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Hill celebrated Jackson’s nomination in her op-ed by highlighting the importance of diversity in the Supreme Court. "A Black woman on the Court, as with all diversity, has potential to expand the judicial imagination to include new ways of thinking about fairness and justice as delivered through the law," Hill wrote. "A Court that reflects America offers the possibility of different approaches and worldviews that can respond to calls from populations marginalized because of their identities."

Markle also offered her thoughts on Jackson’s nomination in Hill’s op-ed. “The civil rights history of tomorrow is being written today,” she began. “Judge Jackson’s nomination has opened new ground for women’s representation at the highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from.”

The Duchess continued, “For the millions of young women who will rightfully find inspiration from this moment, let’s remind ourselves that Black achievement is something that exists not just today or yesterday, and not just in moments of celebration, but as a fabric woven into the entire chronicle of the American story.”

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to have a seat in the court’s 232-year history.