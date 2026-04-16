Meghan Markle Says She Was Bullied “Every Day For 10 Years”

Meghan Markle opened up about being on the receiving end of social media hate during a joint appearance with Prince Harry at Batyr, a mental health organization in Melbourne, Australia. (In December 2025, Australia banned social media for children under 16.) During their April 16 visit, Markle shared her painful experiences of online bullying.

"Every day for 10 years, I’ve been bullied and attacked. And I ​was the most trolled person in the entire world," she said, per PA Media. “I’m still here. And when I think of all of you and what you’re experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realize that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks — that’s not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that.”

She also shared a quote that helped her through that difficult time: “My wish for is that you continue. Continue to be who and how you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness, and to allow humor to lighten the burden of your tender heart.

Prince Harry also shared his thoughts on Australia’s decision to ban social media for children. "Now we can sit here and debate the pros and cons of a ban – I'm not here to judge ‌that. All I will say is ⁠from a responsibility and leadership standpoint – epic," Harry said.

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Markle has previously discussed how social media can easily turn into a breeding ground for “hate and rhetoric,” including “inciting comments and conspiracy theories that can have a tremendously negative effect on someone's mental health [and] their physical safety."

"I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being, but the bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing on social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and Lili," she said during a panel discussion at SXSW in 2024, per Entertainment Tonight.

"You just think about that and to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful," she added. "It's not catty. It's cruel. And why would would do that, certainly, when you're pregnant with a newborn, we all know as moms it's such a tender and sacred time."