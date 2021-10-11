Did Megan Thee Stallion Hint At Another BTS Collab? This Video Has Me Reeling

BTS never fails to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at their lives on YouTube. And recently, they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to let ARMYs inside their New York City meeting with Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday, Oct. 8, they shared a video of themselves meeting the rapper for the first time since dropping their “Butter” remix in August. Their interaction was wholesome AF, but one moment in particular had fans giddy with joy. Thanks to a comment made by the “Savage” star, ARMYs are wondering, did Megan Thee Stallion tease a new BTS collab?

As fans know, BTS flew to NYC to attend the UN General Assembly on Sep. 20. Since Megan Thee Stallion was also in the Big Apple at that time, the septet decided to meet up with her in person to celebrate their “Butter” collaboration, which they dropped on Aug. 27, following a legal battle with Megan’s label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. On Sept. 21, BTS and Megan shared selfies together on Twitter, and fans couldn’t handle it.

Now, BTS has shared more of an inside look at their first meeting with their latest “Bangtan Bomb” YouTube video. The six-minute clip begins with both artists chatting about their visits to New York. In it, Megan tells the guys, “Whenever we do another song, I feel like we gotta do it big. We gotta do a video, and it's gonna be happening,” which had ARMYs absolutely reeling at the possibility of another collab.

RM was happy to hear Megan enjoyed their project together. He said he and the rest of BTS were so honored to have her feature on their “Butter” remix. "After we listened to your rap recording, everybody was so impressed and so grateful,” RM said. She replied, "No, I was so happy and I was so grateful. I had already told my manager. I was like, 'I wanna do a song with BTS.’ And then when it came up, I was like, 'They know me?' I was so happy.”

See BTS meet Megan for the first time below:

ARMYs are crossing their fingers for BTS and Megan Thee Stallion to meet in the studio again.