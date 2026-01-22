Ever since Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs graced the Critics Choice Awards red carpet dressed up as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Hacks fans have been more excited for the return of Kayla and Jimmy than ever before. Especially since their will-they-won’t-they dynamic has reached a fever pitch heading into Season 5. Elite Daily spoke with Stalter while she was promoting her partnership with Sol de Janeiro and found out some juicy details about what’s in store.

Although Kayla and Jimmy started the series as a hilariously mismatched duo, they’ve grown so close over the years, that now several fans ship them as a couple (just look at the romantic TikTok edits for proof). Yes, Stalter is aware of the shipping, but she doesn’t see Kayla and Jimmy as anything more than platonic.

“I don't think Kayla’s into Jimmy, but I think she would be so upset if he was with someone else,” Stalter says. “I actually think Jimmy would feel the same. I don't think he knows he would, but I think if Kayla all of a sudden had someone else she was obsessed with, I feel like he definitely would get jealous.”

The actor doesn’t think the beloved Kayla and Jimmy dynamic would really work as well if they were dating. “I think it would be weird if they actually got together because they’re best friends,” Stalter says. “I think, at this point, it is so fun to watch that relationship grow because in the first season, [Jimmy] definitely didn't want her to be his friend. I don't think he would haveve ever dreamed of trusting her so much.”

Although Stalter can’t say too much about the upcoming fifth and final season of Hacks, she promises it’s worth the wait. “I will say I just love the season. It's really, really sweet and really, really funny,” she says. Plus, “you get to see even more of Randi [Robby Hoffman], Kayla, and Jimmy together.”

Stalter confirms there are still “a couple more weeks” of filming this last season, and then it will be released very soon after wrap: “It's so crazy how fast the show comes out after we're done filming.”