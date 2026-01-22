Meg Stalter still doesn’t feel like a celebrity. Despite the fact that her portrayal of zany assistant Kayla cemented her as the breakout star of Hacks, and she starred as the lovable protagonist of Lena Dunham’s Netflix series Too Much, the label still tickles her. “Thanks for calling me a celebrity,” she says quickly after I casually mentioned the word. I can’t help but respond, “Like, duh!” and she erupts into giggles on the Zoom call.

She may not realize her star power, but Stalter is a pro at self-affirmation — a skill she’s putting on display as the face of Sol de Janeiro’s latest beauty campaign. “I just talk really nicely to myself all day,” she says. “I think sometimes I do it too much. If someone’s upset, I’m like, ‘I’m so nice. I’m an angel. I never did anything wrong.’ I am also quick to apologize, of course, but I’m always on my own side.”

It’s this kind of confidence that has catapulted Stalter to even more fame as of late. She and Hacks co-star and creator Paul Downs recently blew up the Internet with their portrayal of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 4.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“[Downs] texted me like, ‘What if we wore these orange outfits for the Hacks premiere?’ I said, ‘We should do it soon because they just wore it.’ So it was a combo, a family project for us,” Stalter says of how the viral moment came to be.

In case you were wondering — yes, Chalamet did see the stunt for himself and gave it the official nod of approval. “His publicist came up to us and said that he texted her ‘incredible,’ Stalter says. She admits she had a bit of anxiety about replicating the couple’s Marty Supreme-inspired looks. “There were a couple comments online thinking it would offend them, but I’m like, ‘It’s not mean,’” she says. “We couldn’t think of what to wear, so we copied them. It’s such a specific look. That’s the joke, not them.”

Ahead, Stalter dishes on the must-have products she reaches for time and time again, and the beauty inspo she took from Jenner herself.

Meg’s Favorite Way To Start The Day

“The Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 91 mist just sets you up for your whole day because you feel better about yourself, you feel refreshed,” Stalter says. “I think that and making your bed are the most important things in the morning — and saying your morning affirmations and prayers, of course.”

Stalter wears the body and hair mist even on days when she’s not leaving the house. “Why would you not? It’s for you,” she says. “If you’re doing it for someone at the grocery store, why wouldn’t you want to do it for yourself?”

Her Ultimate Skin Care Secret

Any makeup artist or skin care expert will tell you that beauty starts from within, which is why Stalter keeps an Owala water bottle handy on her nightstand at all times. “I literally get attached to one, and then I’m using it so much and dropping it and breaking a straw or something. Then I’m like, ‘OK, it’s my own fault, not the product’s fault,’ and I’m running to the store to buy another. Or I’m just buying another because I love the colors.”

The Liner To Complete Her Kylie Cosplay

Stalter admits she loves buying lip liners, and the liner that broke the Internet when she dressed up as Jenner was created by the beauty mogul herself. Stalter’s makeup artist, Alexandra French, used a combination of Kylie Cosmetics lip liner in Iced Latte, a Maybelline Lifter Liner pencil, and Mac Cosmetics’ Sleek Satin Lipstick in Crème D’nude.

The Makeup Brand She Got To Know Through Hacks

“We have some really amazing, cool makeup looks this season,” Stalter says of Hacks’ upcoming installment, which is set to premiere sometime in 2026. “I feel like Kayla’s makeup’s so fun. There’s the classic cat eye, and then there’s a scene where I’m wearing a pink suit, and we do more of a pink lip that I don’t normally wear in real life. We use a lot of Haus Labs, which I love. They always have the coolest selection of eyeshadow and eyeliner.”