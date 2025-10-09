So long, Cousins Beach. Christopher Briney has spent three years proving he can mope and brood like no other as the lovestruck Conrad Fisher on The Summer I Turned Pretty, but now he’s ready for something totally different: comedy. The actor has joined the cast of Hacks Season 5, which is currently in production.

Briney is the first new addition that’s been announced for the fifth season of the acclaimed HBO Max comedy series — and it comes at a very opportune time. Briney’s series The Summer I Turned Pretty just concluded with a finale heavily focused on his role less than a month before the casting announcement, with a major movie on the way to give Conrad Fisher the cinematic send-off he deserves. Around the same time, Hacks proved its staying power as one of the most awarded modern comedies, taking home three Emmys. One of those wins was for last season’s guest star, Julianne Nicholson. Could Briney be the next Hacks newbie to snag some Emmys love?

There aren’t any details about Briney’s role in Season 5 just yet, although HBO Max did release a first peek at his character. He can be seen embracing Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance, wearing an unbuttoned shirt that shows off a chest covered in tattoos.

Kenny Laubbacher/HBO Max

From the photo alone, the part seems to be a departure from Briney’s only other television role. He’s come a long way from Conrad’s medical books and longing looks.

The fourth season of Hacks ended on something of a cliffhanger, making it difficult to predict even where this new season may be set. After being barred from working on screen or stage for a year and a half by a binding non-compete clause, Deborah moved to Singapore to exploit a loophole in the contract, only to lose all her edge and motivation in her new cushy, do-nothing lifestyle. In the final moments, she was shocked back to life when a mistakenly published obituary made her realize there’s more she wants to be known for.

So, well we know about Season 5 is Deborah will be back to trying to get her career back — hopefully Briney’s character will be some help in that regard.