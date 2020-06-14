26 Medical Shows Like Grey's Anatomy To Heal Your Soul

Look, no one is denying Grey's Anatomy is one of a kind. The ABC hospital drama has stood the test of time with its combination of intense emergency scenarios, interpersonal conflicts, and steamy sex scenes... but it's not the only show with these elements. If you're looking for even more medical content — or if you're preparing for the moment Grey's finally comes to an end — there are a bunch of other medical TV shows like Grey's Anatomy deserving of a spot on your radar.

If you're a fan of the actual medical cases from Grey's, you may enjoy the more raw looks at IRL hospitals in documentaries like Netflix's Lenox Hill or NY Med. If you're more into watching the juicy drama that unfolds on the hospital floors between doctors, something like Private Practice or General Hospital might be more up your alley. If you're looking for something to distract you from the heartbreak constantly dealt out on Grey's, then Scrubs might be your jam — but fair warning, even though Scrubs is a comedy, it can hit you in the feels sometimes too.

While Grey's Anatomy has secured a spot as one of the leading medical shows of its time, there are plenty of similar options that you may end up liking even more than Grey's... or at least just as much. Here are 21 medical shows worth checking out, many of which are available with a streaming subscription service or for purchase on popular platforms.

01 Lenox Hill Have you ever wondered how realistic Grey’s Anatomy’s depiction of surgeons’ lives are? The Netflix original series Lenox Hill starts to answer that question. Following four doctors at New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital, it tells the story of how they balance their personal lives with high-stakes surgeries. All episodes of Lenox Hill are streaming on Netflix.

02 The Good Doctor ABC Grey’s Anatomy isn’t the only splashy ABC show about surgeons. Based on a Korean TV show, The Good Doctor follows Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), an autistic surgeon who fights to prove himself at a prestigious medical unit. Expect a tense but heartwarming tale that challenges stereotypes about the medical field. Episodes of The Good Doctor air on ABC. All episodes are streaming on Hulu and YouTube TV.

03 The Resident Grey’s has never shied away from social issues like racism and classism in the medical field, and neither has The Resident. The show stars Gilmore Girls actor Matt Czuchry as Conrad, an arrogant doctor who thinks he’s got it all figured out. But when he begins mentoring first-year resident Devon, he’s forced to confront the darker realities of privatized hospitals. Episodes of The Resident air on Fox. All episodes are streaming on Hulu.

04 New Amsterdam Over the years, it’s been exciting to watch how Seattle Grace Memorial Hospital has evolved for the better. That thorny but positive desire to create change is at the center of New Amsterdam, which follows Dr. Max Goodwin as he becomes one of the oldest public hospital’s new medical director. However, he shakes things up when he decides to do away with its outdated hierarchy and treat anyone who needs help. The latest episodes of New Amsterdam are available with an NBC or Hulu subscription. All episodes are streaming on YouTube TV.

05 Chicago Med NBC Chicago Med is to Chicago what Grey’s Anatomy is to Seattle. The series takes place at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, where a team of skilled doctors are the last line of defense for difficult cases. If you’re a Law and Order fan, you’ll be happy to know that Dick Wolf is also behind this show. The latest episodes of Chicago Med are on Hulu, NBC, and YouTube TV. All episodes are available for purchase on YouTube.

06 NY Med One of the best parts of Grey’s Anatomy is falling in love with random patients along the way, and NY Med introduces compelling patients in real life. Although it’s another medical documentary, this one centers more on the relationships the hospital staff form with their strong-willed patients. As they spend plenty of time away from their families, the lines between personal and professional blur. Both seasons of NY Med are streaming on ABC.com.

07 ER Before Grey’s surpassed ER in 2019, the latter was the longest-running medical drama in TV history. With over 331 episodes, this is another great show to turn to when you want to spend plenty of time with compelling characters. As a bonus, the core romance between doctors Doug Ross and Carol Hathaway laid the groundwork for Meredith and Derek’s iconic love affair. All 15 seasons of ER are streaming on Hulu.

08 Code Black You may remember the Grey’s Anatomy Season 2 episodes in which a code black was called after a patient was admitted with a live bomb inside him. Well, Code Black is that intense all of the time! The three-season show follows doctors at one of the busiest emergency rooms in the country, calling attention to the intensity of urgent medical care. All three seasons of Code Black are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

09 Body Of Proof ABC Grey’s focuses pretty exclusively on surgeons, but you may walk away wondering what other high-stakes medical jobs look like. If that’s the case, Body of Proof is worth checking out. The show follows Dr. Megan Hunt, who used to be a top neurosurgeon before being injured in a major car accident and accidentally killing a patient as a result. Afterward, she dedicates her life to becoming a cutthroat medical examiner and butts heads with police and doctors alike. All three seasons of Body Of Proof are streaming on Hulu.

10 Private Practice If you fell in love with no-nonsense OB/GYN Addison Montgomery during her time on Grey’s Anatomy, her spinoff series Private Practice is a must-watch. The show follows Addison as she leaves Seattle to join a private practice in Los Angeles, California. Since this is a Grey’s show, expect plenty of drama, steamy hookups, and tear-jerking twists. All six seasons of Private Practice are streaming on Netflix.

11 The Night Shift The Grey’s doctors might have it hard, but at least they’re not stuck with the overnight shifts anymore! The Night Shift follows T.C. Callahan, a night-shift doctor who deals with tough cases when no one else will. He’s also got a tragic backstory, so get those tissues left over from your last Grey’s rewatch ready. All four seasons of The Night Shift are streaming on Netflix.

12 Saving Hope NBC If you enjoy the more surreal episodes of Grey’s (like Mere contemplating the afterlife or everything in the musical episode), you’re bound to appreciate the supernatural twists of Saving Hope. It begins as chief of surgery Charlie Harris falls into a coma, leaving his fiancée Alex to handle things while working to save his life. Somehow, he floats away from his body and is able to follow the events of the hospital while questioning his own purpose. All five seasons of Saving Hope are streaming on Hulu.

13 The Mob Doctor If you think Meredith is going through a lot, imagine if she had to deal with being a doctor and taking on the mob. That’s exactly what happens to The Mob Doctor protagonist Dr. Grace Devlin, a promising Chicago surgeon who’s forced to work for a Southside mob to save her brother from gambling debt. It’s a lot, in the best way. All episodes of The Mob Doctor are available for purchase on Amazon Prime and YouTube.

14 General Hospital ABC When it comes to General Hospital, you’ll never have to worry about waiting for the next episode. The soap opera has been around since 1963 and has over 14,000 episodes. Set at a hospital in the town of Port Charles, it features all the over-the-top drama and high stakes you could want from a soapy medical drama. The latest episodes of General Hospital are streaming on ABC. Seasons 51 to 57 are available for purchase on YouTube and Amazon Prime.

15 Pure Genius In Pure Genius, Silicon Valley billionaire James Bell decides to develop the lavish Bunker Hill Hospital to give back and treat rare medical conditions. In addition to featuring medical cases of the week, the show also spotlights other jobs that are crucial to the medical field. The ensemble includes a former gang member who helps poor neighborhoods and a 3-D programmer who helps treat patients. All episodes of Pure Genius are available for purchase on Amazon Prime and YouTube.

16 House NBC It’s always exciting to watch the Seattle Grace Memorial doctors solve puzzling medical mysteries, and House features even more of those. Inspired by Sherlock Holmes, Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) is a cranky medical genius who can solve pretty much every unsolvable case. Just don’t expect him to be the nice guy. All eight seasons of House are streaming on Amazon Prime, NBC, and YouTube TV.

17 M*A*S*H If you’re looking for another all-time great medical show, M*A*S*H is a must-watch. Based on the 1970 movie of the same name, it follows members of a medical outpost during the Korean War as they use dark humor to cope with their situation. It’s got the same clever mix of comedy and drama that works so well in Grey’s. All 11 seasons of M*A*S*H are streaming on Hulu.

18 Royal Pains When rising star Dr. Hank Lawson is framed for the death of a leading hospital official, he’s banished from New York City and forced to provide on-call care for rich residents in the Hamptons. As he starts treating less fortunate residents, he’s torn between the privileges his wealthy clients grant him and his desire to do the right thing. It’s a fascinating exploration of wealth and medicine that’s totally engrossing. All eight seasons of Royal Pains are streaming on Peacock.

19 Scrubs NBC It’s no secret that Grey’s can be an emotional rollercoaster. So if you’ve just finished a rewatch and want a pick-me-up, Scrubs may be exactly what you need. The objectively more lighthearted show centers on best friends J.D. and Turk as they hilariously navigate the ups and downs of becoming doctors. All eight seasons of Scrubs are streaming on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube TV.

20 Nip/Tuck From the Twisted Sisters to Bailey and Webber, Grey’s Anatomy is full of beloved and sometimes unlikely friendships between its characters. An unexpected friendship is also at the center of Nip/Tuck, which centers on two doctors: family man Sean and playboy Christian. When they practice surgery together, what happens next is anyone’s guess. All six seasons of Nip/Tuck are streaming on Hulu.

21 Nurse Jackie Showtime Nurse Jackie is another medical show with a wonderfully complicated female character at its center. Edie Falco stars as Jackie Peyton, a skilled emergency room nurse who’s also navigating family drama and battling a substance use disorder. Like the Grey’s doctors, she’s not afraid to bend the rules to get the results she wants. All seven seasons of Nurse Jackie are available for purchase on Amazon Prime, Google Play, and YouTube.

22 Ratched When it comes to iconic characters in medicine, Nurse Mildred Ratched is right up there with Meredith Grey — just, for very different reasons. The prequel series Ratched gives the unforgettable One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest villain an origin story full of chilling, Ryan Murphy-style camp. It also points out how bizarrely medical cases were handled in the 1940s. All episodes of Ratched are streaming on Netflix.

23 Hart of Dixie Hart of Dixie protagonist Zoe Hart has almost as much family drama as Meredith Grey. The show opens as she finds out the father she’s never known has died and left her a medical practice in Bluebell, Alabama. She reluctantly agrees to try it out, but discovers there’s more to the small town than meets the eye. All four seasons of Hart of Dixie are streaming on Amazon Prime.

24 9-1-1 As the Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover episodes prove, the work of surgeons and paramedics are endlessly intertwined. That’s particularly clear in 9-1-1, which follows first responders working throughout Los Angeles. It’s another currently airing show, so you can look forward to even more bizarre cases in the future. All four seasons of 9-1-1 are streaming on Hulu and YouTube TV.

25 The Surgeon’s Cut If you’re more into Grey’s Anatomy’s weird medical cases than its romances, The Surgeon’s Cut is right up your alley. Each installment of this four-part docuseries follows a different doctor performing groundbreaking surgery around the world. From neurosurgeon Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa to fetal surgery pioneer Professor Kypros Nicolaides, these professionals will give you a newfound respect for the profession. All episodes of The Surgeon’s Cut are streaming on Netflix.