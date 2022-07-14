Staying In His “Gucci Bag,” MAX Announced A North American Tour

MAX is ready to get back on stage. On Wednesday, July 13, the “Blueberry Eyes” singer announced he’ll be embarking on a North American tour that will include nearly 30 dates in the United States and Canada. The concerts will take place across seven weeks starting this October, and MAX teased they’re sure to be “wild.”

The star made his music breakthrough in 2016 with “Lights Down Low.” The single peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 20 and went triple platinum. Since then, MAX has come out with more hits like “Love Me Less,” “Naked,” and “Butterflies.” His most recent single, “GUCCI BAG,” arrived on April 29, and up next, he’ll release “WASABI” on July 15.

If you’ve been waiting to see MAX live in concert, check out all the details about his upcoming tour below, including the dates, ticket information, opening acts, and more.

When does MAX’s North American tour begin?

MAX’s North American tour will begin on Monday, Oct. 17, and his first concert will be in Santa Ana, California. He’ll finish his tour on Monday, Dec. 12, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Which cities will MAX visit on his North American tour?

MAX will visit a total of 28 different cities on his North American tour, including Vancouver, Los Angeles, Houston, Orlando, New York, Boston, Chicago, and more. Some dates are blanked out on MAX’s tour poster, which could hint more dates will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

When do tickets for MAX’s North American tour go on sale?

Tickets for MAX’s North American tour will go on sale on Friday, July 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

Where can I buy tickets for MAX’s North American tour?

Fans can purchase tickets for MAX’s North American tour on maxmusicofficial.com.

What is MAX’s North American tour setlist?

MAX hasn’t shared his setlist yet, but he said it’ll include songs selected by fans. “What songs do you want to hear live?” he asked his followers on Instagram. The star also said he’ll perform plenty of new songs on tour as well, so maybe that means “WASABI” and “GUCCI BAG” will be on his setlist?

Who are the opening acts for MAX’s North American tour?

MAX will have two opening acts on tour: VINCINT and Sara Kays. He also teased he has “some secret special guests” planned for his upcoming concerts.

Will MAX go on a world tour?

Yes! Fans who don’t live in North America will soon have a chance to see MAX in concert. After announcing his North American tour dates on Instagram, the singer confirmed a world tour is “coming next.” It seems MAX is still laying out the details because he encouraged fans to comment which countries he should visit.

Want to see MAX in concert? Then let him know on Instagram!