Matt James Posted The Most Supportive IG For Suni Lee’s Latest Competition

Matt James is the most supportive “Auburn Dad” ever. On Saturday, March 19, he traveled all the way to Alabama to surprise his fellow Dancing With The Stars alum Suni Lee at the 2022 SEC Championship, where the Olympic gold medalist was representing Auburn University. James was accompanied by his girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, who he met on Season 25 of The Bachelor, and let me tell you, Lee had the best reaction when she saw the couple in the stands cheering her on.

James shared a video of the moment on Twitter. He said he and Kirkconnell woke up at 4 a.m. in order to catch a flight to Alabama from New York, but after it was canceled, they had to take an Uber from Queens to New Jersey, where they were finally able to get another flight. The couple then drove all the way to Birmingham to see Lee (who James called his “little sister”) compete at “the biggest meet of the year” aka the 2022 SEC Championship. “I want to surprise Suni,” James said. “She has no idea we're coming.”

James then shared the sweetest message for Lee in his video. “I just want to tell you that I'm so proud of you. You're an inspiration not only to young gymnasts but women all over the country, all over the world,” he said. “I’m so excited to see what you do tonight and what you continue to do for the sport and as a woman. I’m honored to be your friend and I’m looking forward to watching you compete for years to come and that goes for the rest of your team as well.”

Then, the big moment happened. Lee couldn’t get over how James and Kirkconnell traveled all the way to Alabama to see her. And the best part? James wore an “Auburn Dad” shirt during the surprise!

James also shared a pic of their reunion on Instagram. He, Kirkconnell, and Lee were joined by Auburn University gymnast Sara Hubbard and Kirkconnell’s sister Trinity. “OHANA 🧡💙🤸🏽‍♂️,” James captioned the shot, alongside orange and blue emojis in support of AU’s official colors.

James and Kirkconnell also shared a selfie with Lee on Twitter.

Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images

The couple’s appearance at the SEC Championship marks their second time supporting Lee at one of her gymnastics meets. It’s nice to see that even though it’s been months since Season 25 of DWTS wrapped up in November, James and Lee are as close as ever!