Matt James Wiped His Instagram To Reveal He's Releasing A Tell-All Book

Matt James is ready to tell his own story. The former Bachelor and philanthropist is releasing a tell-all book about his time in Bachelor Nation, his family history, and his experiences as a Black man in America. Matt’s new book is aptly titled, First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations with a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness, and he announced it in a notable way.

Matt is going to be revealing a whole lot in his new book, but before that, he hid a whole lot on his social media. Matt wiped his Instagram on Nov. 1, 2021, deleting all of his posts except for the black square he posted on June 2, 2020. He also posted a childhood photo of him with his mom to his Instagram story along with just one word: “tomorrow.” All was revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 2 when Matt posted to his IG grid with his official book announcement. He shared a video of his book cover, along with the caption: “MY story, unedited. Can’t wait to share more of my story with y’all, the whole truth.” He also restored his Instagram to its original, full-of-posts form, but his book announcement remains his latest post on his grid.

First Impressions Release Date

Matt’s Instagram bio includes a link to more info about Matt’s upcoming book on his publisher Worthy Publishing’s website, including its release date: May 3, 2022.

The publisher’s site explains that on The Bachelor, “Matt could only go so far in sharing his own story with America” and that the book will allow him to share “his views on controversial topics like race and opportunity that defined his season on The Bachelor.”

How to Order First Impressions

The publisher’s site includes links to order First Impressions from major booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Indiebound.

First Impressions Updates

In January 2021, Matt became the first-ever Black lead of The Bachelor in the show’s 25th season. With that role came a lot of controversies, including allegations of racist behavior at Matt’s season winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, and longtime host Chris Harrison stepping down from the franchise. As his book publishers put it, while Matt charmed viewers each week on The Bachelor, “the off-screen conversations around the show revealed the realities and inescapable challenges of being Black in America and the depth of racism that still exists.” It sounds like Matt’s book will explore some really important issues while providing insight into Matt’s unique perspective on it all.