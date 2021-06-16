Love, Victor Star Mason Gooding Opens Up About, Well, Pretty Much Everything

Elite Daily: So, you’re wearing pee pads. What’s going on here?

Mason Gooding: Part of being a dog father means Amazon shopping frantically for 500 pee pads. For six months, everywhere I went, I carried a pee pad so that [my dog, Iggy] wouldn't pee on people’s floors. And that was a photo of me with pee pads on my belt.

ED: What’s the story behind getting your dog, Iggy?

We were filming [Love, Victor] during a pandemic and I got quarantined. Twice. And Michael Cimino, who plays Victor, calls me and he goes, “Hey, how are you? Is everything OK?” And I was like, “No, I'm pretty upset.” And he’s like, “You know what? I'm going to bring you dinner tonight.”

Twelve hours later, I got a phone call from Michael and he's like, “Hey, I have your dinner. Can you buzz me up?” I'm like, “No, just leave it there. I'll come down and get it.” He's like, “No, you should really, really buzz me up.” And I was like, “OK but you have to just leave it at my door, and I don't want to see you. I don’t want to get anyone in trouble [by breaking quarantine].” And he’s like, “Fine, fine, fine.” A few minutes pass and there’s a knock on the door. I open it, and I'm treated to a French bulldog puppy who has basically become my companion throughout quarantine and the rest of filming Love, Victor.

ED: What has puppy fatherhood been like for you?

MG: I’m blessed enough to be in a situation where I can take care of a dog. It was just a matter of if I would say yes, and I did, and I've not looked back since. He is the light of my life. I can't tell if a quarantine helps in raising a dog. I’ve spent all of my time with him, but it doesn't mean I don't get any less nervous when I leave the house. I drive places and I'm like, “I hope he’s not, like, chewing on an extension cord or something.”

ED: How did you land on his name, Iggy?

MG: There’s an anime called Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and in Season 3, “Stardust Crusaders,” there’s a dog named Iggy and he is a hero boy. And I cry every time in a certain scene. When I got a dog that looked even remotely like him, I was like, “Iggy!” No ifs, ands, or buts about it.

ED: Does he have any other nicknames?

MG: Oh, he's got a ton. Michael calls him Igg-Meister. Rachel Hilson, who plays Mia [in Love, Victor], calls him Ignatius.

ED: What were you feeling when you took this photo?

MG: I was like, “Well, this is a moment. I don't know when I'm ever going to have pee pads attached to my belt again.” I’m sure I also liked the way I looked in the mirror. Maybe I had a workout prior to this, and I was like: Let's capture the duality of being Mason Gooding. You’ve got to capture those moments! We’re so willing to harp on the negative. It's good to lift yourself up.