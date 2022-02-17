When The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel originally debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2017, it was the streaming service’s first major breakout mainstream hit, nearly sweeping the Primetime Emmys for comedy. Since then, the series has been a staple of the service, with the delayed Season 4 one of its most-anticipated premieres. However, all good things come to an end, and though the series has been renewed, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 will be its final season.

Unlike some series, Mrs. Maisel was not designed to go on forever. In fact, by the end of Season 2, fans were starting to notice the series was stuck in a bit of a rut by refusing to take Midge out of her New York comfort zone. Season 3 rectified that by putting Midge out on the road, taking her to Vegas and Miami. But the season ended with her getting fired and sent back home.

If the show is going to drive Midge towards success, she’s eventually going to have to leave her people behind in a significant way, something the series has not been willing to do while there are more seasons to go. By putting an end date capper on Season 5’s run of episodes, it affords the show a chance to take that leap and either end with Midge having found true success or giving it up to stay where she’s happiest.

So what do we know about Season 5 so far? Here’s the breakdown.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Renewal Updates

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was poised to debut in a weekly release format for the first time in the show’s history on Friday, Feb. 18. With less than 24 hours to go before the first two episodes arrived, Amazon announced Mrs. Maisel had scored yet another renewal — but with the caveat this one would be the show’s last ride.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Cast Predictions

Though the announcement only confirmed one more set of episodes, fans are pretty sure the main cast will all return for the show’s final season. Leading lady Rachel Brosnahan will almost certainly return as Miriam “Midge” Maisel (née Weissman) with Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, her manager, and BFF. Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle will almost certainly be back as her parents, Abe and Rose Weissman.

And as much as fans are not fond of him, Joel Maisel will most likely keep hanging around, meaning that Michael Zegen will return, along with Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron as Moishe and Shirley Maisel. With any luck, Stephanie Hsu will return as Mei Lin, Joel’s new girlfriend.

As for those outside the tight-knit family, fans are also hoping for more of Jane Lynch as Midge’s nemesis, Sophie Lennon, and Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, Midge’s potential love interest. Beyond that, fans will have to see who else shows up in Season 4 with the legs to make it through to the final season.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Plot Predictions

With Midge at her lowest point so far at the end of Season 3, she’s got nowhere to go but up, right? At least that’s what fans are hoping for in Season 4. Whether or not her upward trajectory can be spun into a Joan Rivers-like career (the legendary comic is one of the show’s main inspirations) remains to be seen. But hopefully, if Midge shoots for the moon, she’ll at least end up among the Hollywood stars.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Trailer & Release Date Predictions

The 2020 shutdown badly upended The Marvelous Mirs. Maisel’s schedule. After three years of arriving just in time for Hanukkah, the show did not deliver a new season at all in 2020 or 2021. Season 4 is now debuting in February 2022. It’s not clear with this renewal announcement if Amazon is hoping to get back on track and release a final season come December 2022, December 2023, or somewhere in between.

Either way, considering the trailer for Season 4 didn’t arrive until 10 days before the show’s debut, there’s little chance at any footage anytime soon.

The Marvel Mrs. Maisel Season 1-3 are streaming with all episodes on Amazon Prime Video. Season 4 premieres with two episodes Friday, Feb. 18, and will follow with two episodes weekly on Fridays to follow.