Marvel’s Werewolf By Night Is Going To Be Your Spooky Halloween Must-Watch

Some channels have made entire brands out of Halloween and Christmas; however, since Disney+’s arrival, all of them are on notice. The House of Mouse has been doing Halloween and Christmas since before most of us were born, and though the streaming service is new, the commitment to holidays is complete. Disney’s Marvel is getting into the act with its first Halloween special, Werewolf By Night.

At first blush, superhero comics aren’t exactly the stuff that makes good holiday fare. But Hawkeye already proved that to be incorrect with a Christmas-themed limited series where Clint Barton tries to make it home in time for the holidays. Now the powerhouse franchise is tackling Halloween, and despite what you may think, they are well poised to do it.

Though Marvel may be best known for Spider-Man and The Fantastic Four, horror comics have been a part of its DNA since launching in 1939. Marvel’s Zombies is just the tip of a vast stable of horror characters. There’s Morbius, even though his movie failed, and there’s Marvel’s Dracula. But Werewolf By Night is probably the most popular title Marvel ran in its horror genre, arriving in the early 1970s.

Here’s everything to know about the Halloween Special.

Werewolf By Night Trailer

The first trailer for Werewolf by Night arrived during the D23 Expo on Sept. 10, 2022. The older, campy black and white TV special teaser was perfect for introducing the new genre and hiding easter eggs.

Werewolf By Night Cast

Disney+

Though Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) dominates the trailer, the top-billed star of Werewolf by Night is Gael García Bernal (Coco) as Jack Russell, the titular werewolf. Donnelly plays Elsa Bloodstone, a young female monster hunter who may remind people a bit of Buffy. Her father, Ulysses Bloodstone, was a popular monster hunter character from the comics and is also expected to cameo.

Harriet Sansom Harris is Verusa, the head of the monster hunter group welcoming them to her home and Al Hamacher plays Billy Swan. Also in the cast without roles attached: Jaycob Maya, Eugenie Bondurant, and Kirk Thatcher.

Fans were hoping to see Oscar Isaacs’ Moon Knight in the trailer, as this was the comic that initially introduced the character, but it does not seem to be. However, other Marvel characters from the larger universe are slated to appear, including Man-Thing, and members of Loki’s Time Variance Authority.

Werewolf By Night Plot

Here’s the special’s synopsis:

A new Werewolf by Night is prowling the Southwest, but all is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse, and an unholy experiment prove a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All young Jake wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster within?

Werewolf By Night Release Date

Disney+

Werewolf By Night starts streaming n Disney+ on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.