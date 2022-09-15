Florence Pugh Is Headlining Thunderbolts, So Miss Flo Can’t Be Stopped

Marvel’s first three Phases were relatively simple, considering they were comprised of 23 films that crossed multiple studios. But in terms of characters, fans knew what to expect. Iron Man 1 and 2 would beget Iron Man 3, Captain America and Thor would get two sequels apiece, and as the studio got braver, Black Panther and Captain Marvel would arrive. But Phase 4, which now crosses platforms, has been harder to follow, and the announcement of Marvel’s Thunderbolts has been a case in point.

Initially announced at the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Thunderbolts didn’t have much more than a point on the timeline. That confused casual Marvel fans. They came expecting Fantastic 4 and Avengers 5, and instead, here’s a title they’ve never heard before. The fact that it was announced as a big screen feature was also confusing. The franchise already introduced an entire pantheon of characters in Eternals. Could the fandom handle another one?

However, those who knew something about the Thunderbolts comics were excited. Viewers know quite a few characters who could be part of a Thunderbolts team-up and deserve leading roles. At D23, Marvel proved not only was this a movie to get excited about, but an A-list cast fans would love.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts Cast

At D23, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige introduced the band of villainous misfits who would make up Thunderbolts. It turned out it’s the characters who Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has been seen rounding up in various post-credits scenes in the movies and on Disney+.

The biggest star, front and center, was Florence Pugh (Little Women), who will reprise her character of Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow. She’ll be joined by multiple characters introduced in the Black Widow film, including David Harbour’s Red Guardian and Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster.

The main star she’ll team up with is none other than the Winter Solider, Bucky Barnes, played by long-time Marvel star Sebastian Stan. Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent from Stan’s last outing in Falcon and the Winter Solider will also be part of the team. Rounding out the group is Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, who fans will remember as the main villain in Ant-Man & The Wasp.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts Plot Details

Other than the team-up of characters, Marvel has not been forthcoming on any plot details. That’s not unusual; the company keeps things close to the vest regarding movie synopsis. Since this film will close out Phase 5, fans have several series and movies to watch that will help build up to this team’s arrival.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts Filming Updates

With the film not coming until the end of Phase 5, filming has not started yet. But the film does have a director, Jake Schreier (Paper Towns), from a script by Black Widow’s Eric Pearson. Filming is expected to begin in 2023.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts Premiere Date & Trailer

There’s no trailer yet for Thunderbolts since filming isn’t underway, but with a release date set for July 26, 2024, it’s a pretty good bet viewers won’t see one until late 2023.