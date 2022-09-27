Maroon 5 Announced A Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine’s Scandal

Well, it seems Maroon 5 will be booked and busy in the new year. On Sept. 27, the pop-rock band announced a Las Vegas residency to kick off in the spring of 2023. The news comes a week after the band’s frontman Adam Levine addressed allegations that he cheated on his wife Behati Prinsloo. Announcing a major Vegas residency is certainly one way to keep the conversation moving forward.

According to a press release, Maroon 5 will kick off their M5LV The Residency at Las Vegas’ Dolby Live theater at Park MGM on March 24, 2023. The residency, which the press release dubbed “an intimate concert experience,” will include 16 shows through August 2023.

“M5LV • THE RESIDENCY. We’re headed back to Vegas!” the group wrote on Instagram.

It appears the band isn’t slowing down as their residency announcement comes a month after the group wrapped the North American leg of their 2022 world tour. The group is headed to Asia for the final leg of the tour, which wraps on Dec. 10 in Bangkok, Thailand.

If you’re planning to see Maroon 5 take over Vegas in the spring, here’s everything you need to know.

Where will Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency take place?

The pop-rock band will perform their 16-show residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM.

What are the dates for Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency?

Maroon 5 will kick off their Las Vegas residency on March 24 and will perform on various Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through mid-August.

Friday: March 24, 2023

Saturday: March 25, 2023

Wednesday: March 29, 2023

Friday: March 31, 2023

Saturday: April 1, 2023

Wednesday: April 5, 2023

Friday: April 7, 2023

Saturday: April 8, 2023

Friday: July 28, 2023

Saturday: July 29, 2023

Wednesday: Aug. 2, 2023

Friday: Aug. 4, 2023

Saturday: Aug. 5, 2023

Wednesday: Aug. 9, 2023

Friday: Aug. 11, 2023

Saturday: Aug. 12, 2023

What is the setlist for Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency?

The setlist for Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency has not been revealed.

Where can I get tickets to Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency?

Fans can purchase tickets for Maroon 5’s forthcoming residency on Ticketmaster. According to the website, pre-sale tickets will start on Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PT. General admission tickets will go on sale on Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT.