How Mark Tuan Broke Free From The Limitations Of Boy Band Fame

In Elite Daily's series Early Influences, musicians reflect on the songs and albums that left a lasting impression on them in their formative teen years. Here, rapper and singer Mark Tuan, who rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group GOT7, shares the artists who inspired him growing up, as well as those who currently influence his solo career.
Who is Mark Tuan outside of the highly-successful K-pop group GOT7? That’s the question the singer is pondering when I speak to him through Zoom on July 26. Exactly a month later, on Aug. 26, he dropped his debut solo album, the other side, where he wrestled with this and other introspective questions.
Namely, Tuan, who has spent the past decade in the spotlight, is still trying to figure out what parts of his life he wants to share with his longtime fans.“They know all the happy side [sic] of things throughout the past 10 years,” he says, referencing his time with GOT7. “But we’re so limited to what we’re allowed to do and express [as K-pop idols] that I kind of put all that in this album.”
With this new sense of freedom, Tuan is getting honest about the ups and downs of riding high for so many years. He co-wrote each song on the other side, addressing external expectations (“The pedestal feels way too high,” he sings on “only human”) and internal criticism (“How could somebody look at me and think that I'm happy?,” he ponders on the piano ballad “my life.”)
“It was really hard for [me to work on] this project because it took some time to get it [to a place where] people can relate to it while still telling my story,” he says. “I like listening to songs that I can relate to, and I do want my listeners to be able to relate to [to my album] in certain ways.”
To get to this place of unflinching self-reflection, Tuan found inspiration in other male soloists who’ve publicly dealt with scrutiny and a watchful critical eye. Below, Tuan tells me more about these artists, as well as what fans can expect from him after the other side. (Hint: His tour is almost here.)
With the other side now out, Tuan will soon get IRL feedback on his music when he goes on tour in October and November.He’ll perform in 15 different cities across North America, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Toronto.
While Tuan is a bit nervous to go on his first solo tour, he’s mostly really excited to get things started. “It’s a lot of mixed emotions, but it’s going to be fun,” he says.