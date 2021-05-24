Mare Is Avoiding Something Major In The Mare Of Easttown Finale Promo

HBO’s Mare of Easttown is only running seven episodes, one fewer than HBO’s previous high-end police procedural, True Detective. With such a short run, fans were uncertain how the sheer number of cases (Erin McMenamin, Katie Bailey, and Missy Sager) would get solved. But the Katie and Missy cases were wrapped up by Episode 5, and Episode 6 held a confession for Erin’s murder. But the Mare of Easttown Season 1, Episode 7 promo suggests more twists are coming in the finale.

Warning: Spoilers for Mare of Easttown Season 1, Episode 6 follow. Episode 5 revealed there were two cases all along when Katie and Missy’s disappearances were solved but Erin’s remained wide open. Episode 6 then turned its focus on the Ross family, with Billy Ross confessing to Erin’s murder three-quarters of the way through the episode.

But fans weren’t so convinced by Billy’s confession. Despite the mountain of evidence Mare turned up that Billy was conducting an incestuous affair with the underage teen, not everyone is so sure he’s DJ’s father. Even fewer believe his confession was genuine.

And although Occam’s Razor says the simplest solution is the correct one, even the promo for the series finale suggests Billy Ross might be innocent of these charges.

The series finale is titled “Sacrament.” The synopsis suggests even if Billy is innocent, he may not survive the fishing trip with his brother:

When her investigation takes a series of devastating turns, Mare’s friends and family members process the fallout as she attempts to finally find her way forward.

Whether or not Billy’s death is one of those turns remains to be seen. But there’s a good deal of evidence that the truth behind Erin’s case has not yet been revealed. For one, the photo Jess saved from Erin’s diaries may reveal that the father of her baby is not Billy or even his brother John. There’s also the question of Dylan’s actions on the night of Erin’s disappearance. (Although he did maintain his innocence even when Erin’s father Kenny held him at gunpoint, which suggests whatever is going on there, it’s not her murder on his conscience.)

And then there are all the other loose ends of Mare’s family, including Siobhan’s meltdown over Kevin’s passing, Helen’s affair, and Mare’s own disaster of a life. And never forget Guy Pearce is still hanging around as Richard. Is he Mare’s path forward? Or the suspect hiding in plain sight the whole time?

Mare of Easttown’s finale premieres on Sunday, May 30, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.