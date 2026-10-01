Move over Hogwarts, a new school for witchcraft and wizardry is here — and just in time for spooky season. Disney’s Coven Academy, from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle, stars Malina Pauli Weissman as Briar, a teen witch discovering her powers as she enrolls in Crescent Veil Academy.

The 23-year-old actor is familiar with the strange and unusual. Prior to joining the coven, Weissman starred in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events as Violet Baudelaire. In Coven Academy, there are plenty of family secrets to uncover as well, but this time around, she has her fellow witches by her side. Weissman’s castmate Devon Sawa tells Elite Daily teases that the spell-casting protagonists are who he’s most excited for audiences to meet: “They're incredible as actresses, and audiences have been waiting for a show like this to come along. It's similar to Vampire Diaries, Dawson's Creek, and Charmed.”

To celebrate the show’s launch on Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween — before it drops on Disney+ and Hulu beginning Oct. 2 — the cast convened at the historic Ennis House on the hills of Los Angeles for a night of tarot readings, smoky cocktails, and bloody good food.

Below, Weissman exclusively shares a behind-the-scenes look at her witchy-chic getting-ready process.

Witch’s Brew

Joel Barrios

Coffee is magic.

Throwing It Back

Joel Barrios

A moment for the dress, which is a Vivienne Westwood from 2002.

One More Sip

Joel Barrios

Black coffee first, and then, final touches from my team. Shout out to Freddy Alonso for the styling and Diana Berry for the glam.

The Playlist

Joel Barrios

Tonight calls for a 2000s soundtrack.

The Arrival

Joel Barrios

Ennis House was a dream. And Coven Academy is out now — surreal.

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