Maisie Peters Manifested Opening For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Maisie Peters’ August just got a lot more enchanted. On Aug. 5, Taylor Swift announced that Peters would be an opener for one of her upcoming Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium in London, joining Paramore in opening for the show. Turns out, Peters manifested opening for Swift’s show, exactly seven months before it came true.

On X, formerly called Twitter, Peters tweeted about the tour. “girls i’m afraid that whilst i shall hopefully be shrieking all too well at wembley this summer, it shall be shrieked from the stands!” she tweeted on Jan. 5, addressing speculation that she’d be joining the tour. “i am not an eras tour opener! alas the rumours are just rumouring! <3.”

Then, on Aug. 5, Peters re-tweeted her previous post, adding, “if only she knew 🤡🤡🤡.”

Peters didn’t stop there. She also re-shared a video from 2018 of her covering Swift’s “Tim McGraw.” Along with the video, Peters wrote, “😭😭😭😭😭 SOMEONE TELL THIS GIRL SHE’S OPENING AT THE ERAS TOUR RN.” Peters will go on before Paramore at the Aug. 19 show.

She also shared Taylor Nation’s post, featuring the new openers’ dates: “taylor nation posting an eras tour poster with my name on it no but is this a dream 😭.”

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans responded to the announcement, celebrating Peters’ news — and acknowledging how she made her dream a reality. “Did you attend Travis Kelce: The Art of Tay-Manifesting?” one replied. Another wrote, “you manifested this.”

On Aug. 5, Swift shared the update to her openers on her IG Stories. “Just wanted to tell you about something coming up that I've been so excited about: we're adding 5 incredible artists to our 5 Wembley shows, going on right before @paramore!!" she wrote. Peters wasn’t the only artist invited to join in — Swift also included Sofia Isella, Holly Humberstone, Suki Waterhouse, and Raye.

Swift continued, “I asked them to play on this tour because I love their music and I think they'll absolutely smash it in Wembley Stadium!! Go check out their music if you haven't already. Gonna be a fun 5 nights!!!”