Magnus Ferrell has Christmas cheer in his DNA, and now he’s putting his own festive stamp on the holidays with a new take on a seasonal classic. The 22-year-old singer is one of the seven artists featured on Starbucks’ Holiday Blend album, which released on Nov. 4.

He chose to cover “Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season,” injecting the Bing Crosby standard with a jazzy swag that’s become his signature sound following the success of his 2026 EP Groove Therapy. “It’s a little funky, a little groovy, but still does justice to that classic, nostalgic vibe,” Ferrell tells Elite Daily. “I was just trying to find a way for such a classic song to sound like something from my world.”

However, Ferrell was hesitant to delve too deeply into his own unique connection to Christmastime. He did not want to record a song that was featured on the soundtrack of his father Will Ferrell’s 2003 comedy Elf. “Yeah, it was definitely an intentional decision to stay away from that,” the singer says.

Courtesy of Starbucks

It’s not like the buzzy musician needs to rely on his dad’s name at this point, anyway. Ferrell is fresh off an MTV Video Music Award nomination for Best New Artist (“That was a crazy night I hope I get to experience over and over again.”), and his first-ever festival set at Outside Lands in August. That has brought him one step closer to one of his biggest goals: “I’ve always wanted to headline Coachella.”

Thankfully, Ferrell has just connected with some the perfect mentors to reach this next chapter: The Jonas Brothers. He began opening for the Burning Up Tour All Over Again at the end of September, and will continue touring with the band throughout the end of 2026. “It’s such a cool opportunity to learn from these legends,” Ferrell says. “They’ve given me vocal warmups and tricks they’ve picked up in their years of touring; I’m constantly noticing little things that can really help me out.”

His favorite moments have been just kicking around a soccer ball with the brothers while they casually chat. Despite the recent bonding activities, Ferrell says he hasn’t spoken to the JoBros about collaborating artistically. “If that happens, it happens. And it it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” Ferrell says. “I’m just going with the flow.”

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Ferrell is less laid back when it comes to his next release: his debut album, which he confirms will be dropping at some point in 2027. He’s been pushing himself to evolve even further after the success of his 2026 EP Groove Therapy. “That was just the start of digging deeper into this soul-R&B version of my world. We’ve only just scratched the surface, and now it’s time to really double down,” he says.

He can’t say too much about the full-length project, but emphasizes the emotional work that he’s putting into it is what separates it from his past music. “I want to show a more vulnerable side that I haven’t really shown, and talk about more honest things,” Ferrell says. “Not that Groove Therapy wasn’t honest, but I’m really pushing myself to write about feelings that are uncomfortable to share. I’m excited to discover what that is going to look like.”

Below, Ferrell shares more details about his big year to come, along with the fellow R&B singer he dreams of working with, and the classic holiday song he believes is way too slept on.

Elite Daily: What’s your favorite holiday tradition?

Magnus Ferrel: Decorating the tree with my family. Being together with feels so special and unique during the holiday season, and I’m always happier.

ED: What’s your favorite Christmas memory from your childhood?

MF: There was a Christmas where we got a drum set, which was super sick. I think that’s really when I started to enjoy making music.

ED: What’s a movie you watch every holiday season?

MF: I really like A Christmas Story. And Home Alone is great, too.

ED: What do you think is the most underrated holiday song?

MF: I feel like “Silver Bells” is a sleeper. It’s such a pretty song, but it’s not super popular.

ED: What was your favorite part of going to the VMAs this year?

MF: I really loved seeing Sienna Spiro perform, as well as RAYE.

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ED: Who’s a musician you dream of collaborating with in the future?

MF: He’s actually on this [Starbucks Holiday Blend] album. Leon Thomas. I think he’s super sick, and I love his stuff.

ED: What’s your go-to karaoke song?

MF: “One Dance” by Drake.

ED: What are you manifesting for 2027?

MF: I would love to go on a headlining run and do some festivals to build on this momentum I have.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.