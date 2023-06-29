Madonna Postponed The Celebration Tour After A Serious Health Scare

Madonna has paused her Celebration Tour after a serious health scare. On June 28, Page Six first reported the singer was found unresponsive and rushed to a New York City hospital. At the time, the reasoning behind her hospitalization was unknown. However, that same day, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary provided more details about the cause of her illness on Instagram.

In the post, Oseary confirmed the Hard Candy star spent several days in the intensive care unit after developing a “serious bacterial infection” on June 24. “Her health is improving, however, she’s still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” he wrote. According to Page Six, Madonna was intubated for at least one night with her daughter Lourdes Leon by her side. A source told the publication Madonna’s tube was then removed, and now, she has reportedly left the ICU.

Oseary continued, stating all of Madonna’s projects (including her Celebration Tour) have been postponed while she recovers. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he ended the note.

Madonna’s upcoming tour was a highly anticipated celebration fans had been waiting for. As prefaced by its name, the slate of live shows was meant to honor the 40th anniversary of the singer’s career. The Celebration Tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15. Afterward, the singer was scheduled to visit more than 80 dates across the U.S. and the U.K. throughout 2024, including six nights each in Los Angeles, London, and New York.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in the tour’s announcement video, which featured surprise cameos from Jack Black, Bob The Drag Queen, and Lil Wayne.

Though she’s tipping her hat to her iconic discography, that hasn’t stopped Madonna from adding new heat to her catalog in the last few months. Recently, she collaborated with Sam Smith on their saucy track “Vulgar,” and tapped into her early 2000s bag (think Justin Timberlake’s Justified) with The Weeknd for their The Idol single, “Popular.”

Madonna has not released a statement about her medical scare.