On paper, Gilmore Girls and spring break don’t go together. The Connecticut-set series is decidedly an autumn show, and Rory would obviously rather be in a library than on the beach. But against all odds, Season 4, Episode 17’s “Girls in Bikinis, Boys Doin' the Twist” made this mismatched combination work. And it’s all thanks to an unsung heroic pair on the series: Madeline Lynn and Louise Grant.

For the first three seasons of Gilmore Girls, Madeline and Louise served as drama-starting side characters, with their roles evolving from Paris Geller’s loyal lackeys into something of a refreshing foil to Rory and Paris’ friendship. It’s through Madeline and Louise’s boy-crazy, superficial antics that viewers really see the deep bond that Rory and Paris share. In fact, Madeline and Louise were a big part of the reason Paris eventually came around to Rory.

Before their last hurrah in Season 4’s spring break episode, Madeline and Louise’s most memorable excursion came midway through Season 1, when Rory invited them along with Paris on a trip to New York to see The Bangles. The whole episode highlighted how the two pairs were written to be polar opposites. During a group study session, Madeline and Louise constantly change the topic to boys and intentionally tease Paris, pushing Paris to start to bond with her studious rival Rory.

At the concert, Rory and Paris calmly watched the show from their seats while Madeline and Louise ditched the event to party with some college guys. Upon leaving afterwards, Paris tells Rory that she had a wonderful night, marking the first little seedling of their blossoming friendship. It may not have been their intention, but Madeline and Louise are the gardeners who planted it. As one fan wrote on the Gilmore Girls subreddit, “Madeline was sweet and Louise had a quick wit. I like that they were not obvious friends for Paris, but they supported each other.”

The Bangles episode highlights another important function of Madeline and Louise — they can be seen as a glimpse into what Lorelai was like as a teenager. The central dichotomy in Gilmore Girls is obviously between introverted and withdrawn Rory and her extroverted, former wild-child mother. In the early years, Rory’s closest friends (Paris and Lane) are closer to her rule-following personality, but Madeline and Louise are fully Lorelai-coded. When Lorelai berates them for running off to a college party, you get the sense that she’s been in their shoes back in the day. “They brought a fun and necessary chaos to the show without it being over the top,” another fan pointed out on Reddit.

This all comes full circle in Madeline and Louise’s glorious, sun-kissed farewell from the show. They disappeared after graduating from Chilton, since they clearly couldn’t attend Yale with Rory and Paris, but Gilmore Girls found the perfect way to bring the it girls back: spring break. Just as Rory and Paris were about to waste their Florida trip cooped up in a motel room, Madeline and Louise appeared as their bikini-clad party angels.

The standout episode was one final reminder of this dynamic duo’s specific and rare powers: nobody else in the universe could get Rory and Paris to party so hard at a club that they end up kissing each other.

Then, as suddenly as they popped up on that beach, they were gone. Madeline and Louise never showed up again in Gilmore Girls’ final three seasons, and the 2016 revival didn’t provide any updates about their lives. For all we know, they moved down south and found rich, older husbands — the life plan they laid out during spring break.

It’s a regrettable disappearing act, since Madeline and Louise could have seriously spiced up Rory and Paris’ lives at Yale. Perhaps the biggest point in the Chilton duo’s favor is the replacements that tried and failed to fill their roles at Yale.

In Season 7, Rory befriended Lucy and Olivia, a pair of quirked-up artsy girls who are meant to bring some color to Rory’s newspaper-gray life. It’s clear Lucy and Olivia are supposed to be a new quippy version of Madeline and Louise, but their dynamic just does not hit the same.

Lucy and Olivia simply did not have the scheming, party-girl energy that made Madeline and Louise so much fun. Their idea of a wild night is staying in to dye their hair and look at old yearbooks. And let’s not even get into Lucy’s annoying habit of referring to her boyfriend as “Boyfriend.”

As Brittany Cloobeck, who runs the popular GilmoreGirlsOnly Instagram account, points out, the new Yale friends never really stood a chance. “I like Madeline and Louise more than Olivia and Lucy,” Cloobeck tells Elite Daily. “They had a better dynamic with Paris and Rory, which added a lot to their storyline and characters. Being part of Paris' posse prior to meeting Rory made them feel like preexisting characters in the universe.”

It all goes to show that you simply can’t replicate perfection. Madeline and Louise, you deserved more time — but at least you got to go out with an alcohol-soaked, beach-partying bang.