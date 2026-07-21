One of Love Island USA Season 8’s most mysterious bombshells is finally addressing the biggest rumor about her sexuality... even though she is kind of taken aback that it became such a source of online gossip. When Amora Robinson first sauntered her way into Casa Amor to try to seduce the male cast, screenshots went viral claiming the Atlanta native was a lesbian, with a woman who said she went on a date with Amora guessing she was only on the heteronormative dating show to boost her modeling career. Apparently, Amora’s sexuality was not a secret to all her fellow islanders, which is why she’s surprised the show didn’t air the “multiple times” she spoke about her bisexuality.

Yep, it turns out Amora is bi, not a lesbian as the social media rumor mill was saying. The former islander clarified things during a TikTok Live on July 19, revealing that she never hid her bisexuality from her Love Island co-stars.

“Do I date girls? Guys, I am bi, it was never a secret,” Amora said, responding to a fan question about the lesbian rumor. She went on to say that she spoke openly about being bi while filming, but for whatever reason, none of that ended up in the final cut of the season.

“Wait, I have to clear this up. I did not infiltrate the villa as a lesbian,” Amora said. “I’m bi, y’all, and I actually said it multiple times on the show, like, it was just never aired. Literally.”

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Although Love Island USA is structured to foster heterosexual relationships, the show has had queer contestants choose same-sex partners in the past — it’s just very rare. As Season 8 began airing, host Ariana Madix emphasized that “there are no rules” against queer relationships on the show, expressing her hope to see more in the future.

In addition to cutting out comments about her sexuality, Amora also shared that Love Island didn’t show the connections she had made with men outside of Sincere Rhea. “We all went through a crazy social experiment at the end of the day, and my experience is my own,” she concluded.