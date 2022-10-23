Zanab & Cole From Love Is Blind Have 1 Major Thing In Common

Love Is Blind Season 3 is in full swing and couples are already popping the question. Zanab Jaffrey was pictured in the new season’s trailer in a wedding dress so you already know she’ll be walking down the aisle. Zanab made plenty of connections in the pods, but she really hit it off with Cole Barnett. Will they find love? Before diving into their relationship, here’s what you need to know about the 32-year-old reality star’s real job, Instagram, and facts.

Warning: Spoilers for the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 follow. Zanab came on LIB to find “someone who’s loyal, supportive, and all in.” It seems like she’s found that in 27-year-old Cole. The lovebirds bonded over their job, family plans, and religion. Firstly, they’re both realtors. According to LinkedIn, Cole runs his own real estate company called Bdellium Real Estate, while Zanab works as a realtor for Ebby Halliday. Next, they both want to have a lot of kids, so they’ll probably find a large home if they end up together. Lastly, they’re both Christian and are looking for someone who shares their beliefs.

Cole ultimately got down on one knee for Zanab, and sparks flew when they met for the first time. It was all picture perfect until the couple left the pods for Malibu, California. In Malibu, Zanab and Cole got intimate but there was tension the morning after with Zanab feeling a “disconnect” and Cole sensing a “clashing” of sorts. Things get weird when Cole suggests a “fiancée swap” with Matt Bolton who is engaged to Colleen Reed — someone Cole initially showed some interest toward in the pods. OK, so there’s some trouble IRL. However, Cole is pictured in Netflix’s trailer on the wedding aisle, so it remains to be seen whether it’s Zanab who’s standing across from him.

Love Is Blind’s Zanab Jaffrey’s Real Job

You already know that Zanab is a realtor, but she’s got more than one job. A self-proclaimed “globetrotter,” she’s been a flight attendant for American Airlines in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since April 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile. So, you know she’s well-traveled. Previously, she was a fitness instructor for LA Fitness and SPENGA in Texas. She graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations/Image Management.

Love Is Blind’s Zanab Jaffrey’s Instagram

Zanab’s IG currently has nearly 18,000 followers but she only follows 96 people. In case you were wondering, she doesn’t follow Cole but he follows her. Hmm, interesting. Her IG bio reads “‘ZEN-ub’ | Zae 🇬🇧🇵🇰Chosen. Realtor. Globetrotter” and most of her 44 posts are of her travels. Her most recent posts are dedicated to LIB, obviously.

Love Is Blind’s Zanab Jaffrey’s Facts

You might’ve noticed Zanab’s IG bio features two flags, the Union Jack and flag of Pakistan. That’s because she was born in the U.K. with roots in Pakistan. She has one older sister who’s eight years older and lives in England. In Episode 1, she opened up to Cole that she lost both of her parents when she was a teenager. Zanab said she “truly grieved for like a decade,” but it made her “grow up really fast.” Cole resonated with how open Zanab was with him and in response, Zanab admitted that he melted her “lil gushy heart.”

In the latest episode, “Meet Your Exes,” the pair went head to head in games of cornhole, ping pong, and chess. Then, they had a heart to heart about each other’s feelings that ended with three magical words, “I love you.”

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 drop on Wednesdays on Netflix.