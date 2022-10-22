SK From Love Is Blind Is Already Super Accomplished

There’s only so much the contestants can learn about each other while in the pods on Love Is Blind. Sure, they can have lengthy discussions during their literally blind dates with each other, but so many of the important moments in relationships happen in person. So on LIB, even though the relationships begin in the pods, they really only get going in earnest once the couples meet in the real world. For SK Alagbada and his partner in Love Is Blind Season 3, the relationship definitely changed outside the pods.

Warning: Spoilers for the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 follow. Sikiru “SK” Alagbada hit it off with Raven Ross in the LIB pods. “I want your love and I want it in your way,” SK told her, providing LIB fans with one of the show’s most romantic quotes of all time. However, life outside the pods was a lot less romantic for the couple, since they had trouble connecting physically. Raven complained that she wanted to see more of SK’s “razzle dazzle,” and he responded by saying he felt a block between them. “I think the block is sitting on the razzle dazzle,” he said.

There’s a lot going on with SK for both Raven and the audience to discover. Here’s everything to know.

Love Is Blind’s SK Alagbada’s Real Job

Like SK mentioned on the show, he’s currently in a maser’s program at University of California, Berkeley, where he’s getting his MBA. Before that, he got his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and worked as a data engineer for companies like General Motors and JP Morgan Chase. He also dabbled in real estate a bit, but has since let his real estate license expire.

Love Is Blind’s SK Alagbada’s Instagram

SK is pretty down to eart on his Instagram, focusing mostly on posts about his time at Berkeley and his love for his family. Like SK mentioned on the show, he’s originally from Nigeria, and some of his posts also highlight his work with AFRICON, which he calls “the African Met Gala.”

Love Is Blind’s SK Alagbada Facts

SK describes himself as a huge snacker who’s wary of people who are “too materialistic.” The 34-year-old also loves to travel to places like Aruba and Portugal. He says he’s looking to fall in love with a “boss lady,” and it seems like Raven could be that person for him... as long as they find a way to tear down the block between them.

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 are streaming on Netflix now.