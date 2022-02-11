We Need To Talk About Shayne From Love Is Blind

On Love Is Blind, there’s only so much the contestants can do to try to woo each other. They talk to each other while sitting in isolation pods, so they can’t see or touch each other. That means their voices become one of the most important parts of the whole dating process. For Love Is Blind Season 2 contestant Shayne Jansen, his voice stood out so much, multiple women on the show were able to recognize him just from hearing him say a few words in his pod. But his voice isn’t the only thing Shayne became known for during the first few episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2; he also got entangled in quite a bit of drama.

Warning: Spoilers for the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 follow. The women of Love Is Blind Season 2 got really familiar with Shayne’s voice during their time dating in the pods, especially since he enjoyed talking to — and dating — many of them. Shayne pursued a few of the women and apparently was not as skilled at recognizing their voices as they were at recognizing him. Shayne dated both Shaina Hurley and Natalie Lee, and he made the major mistake of thinking Natalie was Shaina while they were in the pods. That was only the beginning of all the drama Shayne got involved in during Love Is Blind Season 2. Here’s everything you need to know about this contestant who’s making a big impression.

Shayne Jansen’s Real Job

Shayne is a real estate broker at RNP Group Real Estate in Chicago, Illinois. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a degree in business administration and marketing in 2012.

In addition to his work in real estate, Shayne is also a certified personal trainer. He graduated from the National Academy of Sports Medicine in 2013 and worked as a sales/fitness consultant/personal trainer at FitPro West in Chicago before he transitioned to real estate.

Shayne Jansen’s Instagram

Shayne doesn’t post a ton on his Instagram, but what he does post highlights many different aspects of his life. Sometimes he posts pictures of his real estate listings, as well as some gorgeous beach vacation photos. He also highlights his friends and family on his grid.

Shayne Jansen Facts

Shayne is close to his family and even calls himself a “mama’s boy” on his Instagram. He’s turned off by people being late, but he probably needs to be more worried about whether or not he’s turning off any potential partners by being too much of a player this season of Love Is Blind.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 are on Netflix now.