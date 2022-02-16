Everything To Know About Natalie From Love Is Blind

On Love Is Blind, contestants get to fall in love without ever seeing each other in person. It’s an unusual set-up, but it’s exactly the kind of thing Natalie Lee was looking for. The 29-year-old Love Is Blind Season 2 contestant said on the show that people often make assumptions about her based on her appearance. But, she found love in the pods, in part thanks to the series’ unique dating circumstances.

Warning: Spoilers for the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 follow. “When I meet men on dating apps, I think they see an Asian and they stereotype me thinking I’m gonna be quiet, more submissive,” Natalie explained on Love Is Blind. “And then they’ll meet me and I’m a bit louder, more outgoing, and more career-oriented and opinionated.” Dating blindly worked out for Natalie, at least at first. She got engaged to Shayne Jansen after having several heartfelt conversations in the pods, but now it’s unclear if their love is built to last. Shayne also sparked a connection with Shaina Hurley, and the cracks in Shayne and Natalie’s bond started to show during their time in Mexico. The future of Shayne and Natalie’s relationship may be in question, but that doesn’t change the fact that there’s a lot to learn about Natalie, well beyond any assumptions people might make about her.

Natalie Lee’s Real Job

Natalie is a consulting manager who lives in Chicago. She noted on the show that her work is very important to her and her future husband needs to be all right with her focusing on her career.

Natalie Lee’s Instagram

Natalie’s work is important to her, but she definitely knows how to have fun too, and her Instagram highlights that fact. Her Instagram bio reads, “all bad jokes and awkward comments are mine,” and she captions a lot of her posts with sarcastic jokes. She posts lots of photos with her friends and even dressed up in a Game of Thrones-themed couples costume with one close friend. Natalie also loves to travel and has posted some gorgeous shots from places like Budapest and Hawaii.

Natalie Lee Facts

Natalie shared that her biggest pet peeve is when men name-drop and show off. She also said that her feelings about marriage became solidified when she watched her grandfather care for her grandmother after her Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. Hopefully, she can find a love just as strong as her grandparents’ through Love Is Blind, even through all her drama with Shayne.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 are on Netflix now.