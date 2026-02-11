The Love Is Blind pods are an infamously tricky place, and that was especially true for Season 10’s Emma Betsinger. The 27-year-old retail merchant (now 28) found herself split between multiple potential husbands once the Ohio-based season began. While her stance on starting a family became something of a sticking point at the start of her LIB journey, she’s actually all about children in her real-life career.

Emma did not have a shortage of matches when she began the Love Is Blind process. She initially hit it off with three guys: Mike, Connor, and Steven. However, that quickly narrowed down a bit. Emma opened up about having had several surgeries as a child to remove birthmarks that could have turned into melanoma, which has caused her to be hesitant about having children and passing down the condition, especially since her adoption has prevented her from learning about her genetic history. The heavy revelation caused Steven to want to dive deeper, but in the totally wrong direction, as he made inappropriate comments about Emma’s sex life.

Emma’s reluctance to have children also became a sticking point for Mike, and Connor didn’t seem very comfortable with it either. So, it’s sure to become a key storyline as Season 10 continues.

Kids may not be on Emma’s radar for herself, but they are a big part of her professional life.

Emma’s Job Is So Fashionable

On Love Is Blind, Emma’s job is simply listed as retail merchandising, with her briefly mentioning that she works in the fashion industry. More specifically, Emma is a merchant for Abercrombie & Fitch. Last year, she shared that she had joined the kids team, focusing on merchandising jeans, pants, and skirts for children aged 5 to 8.

Emma Is Also A Food Influencer

Along with her job at Abercrombie & Fitch, Emma runs a food blog on Instagram, where she shares her favorite dishes and restaurant recommendations from all the cities that she visits.