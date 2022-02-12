Everything To Know About Danielle From Love Is Blind

Anyone who’s ever been in love knows that relationships are full of ups and downs. For Danielle Ruhl in Love Is Blind Season 2, she learned that the hard way early on in her relationship. Despite some early challenges, Danielle seems to be in it for the long haul, ready to work at her relationship with her fiancé from the pods.

Warning: Spoilers for the first five episodes of Love Is Blind follow. On Love Is Blind, 30 contestants date each other while sitting in isolation pods, and they only get to see each other face-to-face after they’re engaged. It’s a big risk, but Danielle seemed to hit it off right away with fellow contestant Nick Thompson. The couple connected over the fact that both their parents are divorced. Danielle also shared with Nick that she’s lost 70 pounds. “I didn’t even want to tell you that. I’m so scared about communicating it because I don’t want people to think, ‘What if she gets back to that?’ It’s something I’m constantly insecure about,” she said.

The risk of being vulnerable paid off for Danielle. She and Nick became the first engaged couple of Season 2. But, their challenges weren’t over once they left the pods. In Mexico, Danielle got sick and she and Nick had an explosive argument. It looks like Danielle will have to continue to fight for her relationship if she wants it to work out. Here’s everything you need to know about her as she does.

Danielle Ruhl’s Real Job

Danielle is an associate marketing director who graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2014. There isn’t a ton of public info about Danielle’s current job, but while she was in college she worked as a social media intern at Hard Core Brands International where she created ads and prepared for working in a creative industry.

Danielle Ruhl’s Instagram

Danielle shows off her fun-loving side on her Instagram. She has a quote from The Office in her Instagram bio and references the show in other posts, so she’s clearly a big comedy fan. She posts lots of photos with her friends and family, especially her sister Meghan. Danielle also has a beautiful husky named Nova, who shows up in a lot of her Instagram photos.

Danielle Ruhl Facts

Danielle lives and works in Chicago, IL. She’s 29 years old and loves to go on adventures, like zip-lining in Mexico. Danielle returned to Mexico with her fiancé Nick, and only time will tell how their adventure pans out.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 are on Netflix now.