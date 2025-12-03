One of Love Is Blind’s brightest success stories is calling off their romance. When Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux got engaged on the Netflix series’ third season, the chemistry was undeniable. But sadly, they just announced that they are calling off their marriage after four years.

“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” a joint statement posted to Alexa’s Instagram on Dec. 3 read. “This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.”

Alexa and Brennon got married in the summer of 2021 while filming Season 3 of Love Is Blind. In July 2024, they welcomed their daughter Vienna. In their statement, the divorcing couple stated they remain “devoted” to co-parenting Vienna despite the split.

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way,” the statement continued. “While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

Netflix

“We kindly ask for privacy as we move forward and focus on our individual paths while keeping our precious daughter as our top priority,” the statement concluded.

Alexa and Brennon were one of only two couples to get married at the end of Love Is Blind Season 3. The other couple — Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton — also recently announced their divorce, sharing in May that they decided to end their marriage after being privately separated for some time.