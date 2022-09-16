Love Is Blind's Sal May Have Finally Met His Match

Things didn’t work out for Sal Perez and Mallory Zapata on Love Is Blind Season 2, but Sal may be heading down the aisle anyway. In Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2, Sal introduced his new girlfriend to the gang, including his ex, Mallory. Sal’s new girlfriend Jessica “Jessi” Palkovic made a big splash and it looks like she might be the one for Sal. Here’s everything to know about this new addition to Love Is Blind.

In After The Altar, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson hosted a getaway weekend for most of the Love Is Blind Season 2 cast. Sal brought Jessi to the big event and her bubbly personality helped her to hit if off with everyone... well, almost everyone. Sal noticed that Mallory was “putting up walls” when it came to Jessi. “Jessi seems really sweet, but to me I don’t think it’s necessary to really get to know my ex-fiancé’s new girlfriend,” Mallory said, making some very solid points.

Sal and Jessi made it clear that the rest of the world doesn’t really matter when it comes to their love since they only have eyes for each other. “I feel heard and I feel like we work at everything together,” Sal said. “She just is the one that makes life more interesting.”

As Jessi mentioned on After The Altar, she’s a Chicago-based dancer, singer, and actor. She’s working on a dance project called ROAR that’s “about female empowerment and celebrating our strengths as women.”

In her Instagram bio, Jessi lists her big three astrological signs (Leo sign, Virgo moon, Libra rising) and says that she’s “unapologetically herself.” Her IG features lots of reels of her modeling glam looks, as well as some shots of her doing her thing as a dancer. Jessi also has an OnlyFans, which she links to in her IG bio.

At the end of After The Altar, Sal told his siblings that life with Jessi felt “effortless” and he was planning on proposing to her. “I feel like I want to have this adventure with her because I know it’s the real thing,” Sal said.

The season ended before audiences could see Sal propose, so the show didn’t cover whether or not Sal and Jessi got engaged. But if all goes according to plan, fans might hear about some wedding celebrations for the couple soon.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2 is streaming on Netflix now.